“All four” wheels of a Ryanair plane exploded upon landing at an airport in Milan with passengers describing chaotic scenes.

Dramatic pictures show the passenger plane with its tyres missing and metal wheels ground down after apparently scraping along the runway at Bergamo's Orio al Serio airport, near Milan, which was also reportedly damaged. Arrivals and departures were suspended at the airport as a result of the incident.

Onlookers who had been on another flight have claimed their pilot told them the episode happened due to a "bad landing", though this has not been confirmed by the airline or airport. Ryanair did tell the press a plane experienced "a tyre issue" at the Italian airport.

It happened as Flight FR846 arrived from Barcelona yesterday afternoon (Monday 1 October). No one was hurt in the incident.

Alice Longhurst, a marketing consultant from London, who'd prepared to leave the hub earlier, said: "You could smell the burning rubber in the plane. That was quite scary. We were ready to go and there were flames which was scary. I was shocked. I never experienced anything like this before."

A spokesperson for the airport, which handles more than 13 million passengers every year, said: "SACBO [the company that manages the airport] advises that due to an aircraft grounded on the runway due to technical problems, operations are suspended. Departing flights are delayed and arriving flights may be diverted or cancelled until reopened."

A Ryanair spokesperson told Mail Online: "Flight FR846 from Barcelona to Milan Bergamo (1 Oct) experienced a tyre issue upon landing at Milan Bergamo Airport. Passengers disembarked normally, and the aircraft was inspected by engineers, who are currently servicing the aircraft so that it can return to service.”