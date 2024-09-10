A British man and his wife were hauled off a Ryanair flight after “hitting crew” and “spitting at passengers”.

The incident caused the flight from Manchester Airport to Ibiza to diver to Toulouse in France on on Sunday (8 September) at 5:30pm. A witness who saw it all happen said the man had been “swigging duty free vodka” for about an hour.

He then started arguing with a male cabin crew member before he flat out punched him in the face. This then caused absolute chaos as other eyewitnesses described the man as being “out of control”.

The man then decided to assault another passenger and spit at a woman. Passengers on the flight were forced to endure his behaviour for an entire 40 minutes.

They were also stuck on the tarmac at Toulouse Airport for an hour and a half as police and cabin crew worked to make sure the flight was safe once again. When he was told that the flight might have to be diverted due to his behaviour, he said “I don’t give a f***’”.

Once he was kicked off the plane his partner who had been sat 10 rows back from him started harassing another passenger. She was then restrained and taken off the flight completely barefoot.

A Ryanair spokesperson said: “This flight from Manchester to Ibiza diverted to Toulouse after a small group of passengers became disruptive inflight. The crew called ahead for police assistance, who met the aircraft upon landing at Toulouse and offloaded two passengers before this flight continued to Ibiza.

“We sincerely apologise to passengers for any inconvenience caused as a result of these unruly passengers’ behaviour, which was beyond Ryanair’s control. This is now a matter for local police.”