Ryanair flight to Ibiza: British man and wife hauled off plane after 'hitting crew' and 'spitting at passengers'

Isabella Boneham
By Isabella Boneham

Reporter

10th Sep 2024, 11:39am
A British man and his wife were hauled off a Ryanair flight after “hitting crew” and “spitting at passengers”.

The incident caused the flight from Manchester Airport to Ibiza to diver to Toulouse in France on on Sunday (8 September) at 5:30pm. A witness who saw it all happen said the man had been “swigging duty free vodka” for about an hour.

He then started arguing with a male cabin crew member before he flat out punched him in the face. This then caused absolute chaos as other eyewitnesses described the man as being “out of control”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The man then decided to assault another passenger and spit at a woman. Passengers on the flight were forced to endure his behaviour for an entire 40 minutes.

A British man and his wife were hauled off a Ryanair flight after “hitting crew” and “spitting at passengers”. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)placeholder image
A British man and his wife were hauled off a Ryanair flight after “hitting crew” and “spitting at passengers”. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

They were also stuck on the tarmac at Toulouse Airport for an hour and a half as police and cabin crew worked to make sure the flight was safe once again. When he was told that the flight might have to be diverted due to his behaviour, he said “I don’t give a f***’”.

Once he was kicked off the plane his partner who had been sat 10 rows back from him started harassing another passenger. She was then restrained and taken off the flight completely barefoot.

A Ryanair spokesperson said: “This flight from Manchester to Ibiza diverted to Toulouse after a small group of passengers became disruptive inflight. The crew called ahead for police assistance, who met the aircraft upon landing at Toulouse and offloaded two passengers before this flight continued to Ibiza.

“We sincerely apologise to passengers for any inconvenience caused as a result of these unruly passengers’ behaviour, which was beyond Ryanair’s control. This is now a matter for local police.”

Related topics:Manchester AirportRyanair

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice