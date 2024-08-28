Ryanair flights: Airline CEO Michael O'Leary calls for two-drink limit law for passengers to curb in-flight violence
Michael O'Leary, who runs Europe's largest airline, said there has been a 'notable rise' in bad behaviour because of intoxicated travellers. He wants a two-drink limit on each boarding pass.
He said: “It's not that easy for airlines to identify people who are inebriated. As long as they can stand up, they'll get through. Then, when the plane takes off, we see the misbehaviour.”
Mr O'Leary said airports are opposed to changes, insisting that they refuse to serve passengers who are too drunk. But he added: “They do serve the relatives of the drunken passenger.”
He stated flights from the UK are particularly troublesome, especially to 'party destinations' such as Ibiza, from regional airports including Liverpool, Manchester, Glasgow and Edinburgh. Mr O'Leary added: “We used to only allow them to take bottles of water on board, not realising they were full of vodka. Now we don't even allow those.
“In the old days, people who drank too much would eventually fall over or fall asleep. But now those passengers are also on tablets and powder. It's the mix. You get much more aggressive behaviour that becomes very difficult to manage."
He told The Telegraph: "We don't want to begrudge people having a drink. But we don't allow people to drink-drive, yet we keep putting them up in aircraft at 33,000 feet”.
