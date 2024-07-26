Ryanair: London Stansted to Brindisi flight diverts after boy suffers third-degree burns from spilled hot tea
According to Metro, the incident occurred on a flight FR2475 from London Stansted to Brindisi, Italy on Tuesday (July 23) when the boy accidentally dropped the hot beverage on himself.
The incident forced the plane to make an emergency landing at Allgau Airport in Memmingen, Germany due to the severity of the burns. The pilot informed passengers of the emergency, and the crew prepared for the unexpected landing. The diversion caused a brief disruption at Memmingen Airport as schedules were adjusted to accommodate the plane.
Local police reported that a doctor determined the boy had suffered third-degree burns. He was taken off the plane and transported to a hospital by helicopter. A police investigation concluded that the incident was due to the boy's carelessness and not the fault of any third party.
Third-degree burns, or 'full thickness' burns, affect all three layers of the skin, including the deepest layer, the hypodermis. These burns can make the skin appear white, grey, charred, or black and often require urgent medical intervention, including skin grafts.
A Ryanair spokesperson said: "This flight from Stansted to Brindisi (July 23) diverted to Memmingen Airport due to a medical event onboard. The crew called ahead for medical assistance, and the passenger disembarked for treatment upon arrival at Memmingen Airport before this flight continued to Brindisi.”
In a related incident in 2022, Ryanair paid out thousands of pounds after an eight-year-old girl was scalded on a flight from Venice. The airline initially denied liability, claiming the child was "the author of her own misfortune".
However, the girl's father argued that the incident occurred because a cabin crew member failed to properly secure the cup's lid, causing the hot tea to spill onto her legs and stomach. The father administered first aid during the flight and criticised the airline for not accepting responsibility for the accident.
