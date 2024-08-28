Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alton Towers has unveiled its brand new Scarefest attractions for Halloween this year including a new live-action scare maze.

The new maze called Compound promises to give thrillseekers the perfect Halloween fun. Based on the story of Nemesis Reborn, Compound will see guests finding themselves as a subject of the Phalanx, a shady organisation originally tasked with keeping the Nemesis beast under control.

The attraction is described as intense and disorientating and features dark and claustrophobic environments. Guarded by their relentless operatives, guests are plunged into a sinister sci-fi experiment where their DNA is the next weapon.

A new family-friendly attraction will also join Scarefest this year. Amigos in the Afterlife will take over the previous site of the Alton Towers Dungeon and will invite guests to step foot into a vibrant world where the gap between this life and the next is at its thinnest. Guests will be guided by friendly spirits and will be tasked with finding their way back to the world of the living.

Alton Towers has unveiled its brand new Scarefest attractions for Halloween this year including a new live-action scare maze. (Photo: Alton Towers) | Alton Towers

This will be done by engaging with the "spooktacular" effects and mischievous characters which will challenge guests to earn their passage back to the living realm. Some previous attractions are also back this year including Daz Games Panic. Guests can experience an adrenaline-inducing escape room meets live-action scare maze for the ultimate horror experience with the reimagined for 2024 Daz Games: Panic Reloaded. Guests must think fast and stay calm as they come face to face with a newly reloaded AI-themed assault of the senses all before the game strikes back.

The attraction was introduced in 2023 and saw thousands of YouTuber fans flock to the resort. I experienced the Daz Games attraction last year as well as the many other Scarefest attractions which you can read all about here.

Other frightening favourites will also be returning for this year's Scarefest including Altonville Mine Tours – Tiny’s Revenge, The Attic: Terror of the Towers and the Resort’s free-flowing, outdoor scare zone, Burial Grounds. Family-friendly scare attraction, Trick O’ Treat Town with Haribo will also return for 2024, welcoming guests to knock on the doors from Spooky Avenue all the way up to the Witchy Woods for the ultimate trick-or-treating experience.

Bianca Sammut, divisional director for Alton Towers Resort, said: "Get ready for creepy scares, shocks and thrills as Scarefest returns and is more spooktacular than ever. From taking on our new and returning scare attractions to creating unforgettable memories at our wealth of family attractions, Scarefest at Alton Towers Resort is going to be the ultimate celebration of Halloween.”

Guests can extend their spooky escape this Halloween season with a short break at one of the resort’s themed accommodations from £57pp. There are a range of Combi Tickets and VIP packages available for guests to make the most out of their visits, including an exclusive ticket for Merlin Annual Passholders offering them unlimited frights across all big thrill mazes throughout the entire Scarefest run.