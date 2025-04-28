Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The family of a man who died in a serious road traffic collision in Wythenshawe have paid tribute to their "happy-go-lucky" brother and uncle.

Andrew Old, 61, was killed alongside his beloved dog, Liddy, during the incident on Greenwood Road, Greater Manchester, on Sunday, March 9. Despite the best efforts of emergency services, Mr Old died at the scene.

In a statement, his family said: “Andrew was our happy-go-lucky brother and he is so sadly missed by us all. We miss his smiles, his laughter, his jokes and his hourly phone calls. Words cannot describe the shock and disbelief that we feel due to the loss of Andrew, we are absolutely devastated."

They added: "Andrew tragically died only metres from his home, whilst walking his lovely dog Liddy. The only solace we have is that Andrew and Liddy were not alone at such a horrific time and that they were together. Andrew and Liddy will always be in our hearts.”

Greater Manchester Police confirmed that an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is ongoing. Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

A police spokesperson said: "Shortly before 5pm on Sunday 9 March 2025, we were called to reports that a pedestrian and a dog had been struck by a vehicle at the junction of Hollyhedge Road and Greenwood Road in Wythenshawe."

"Emergency services were in attendance, but despite their best efforts, the pedestrian, a man in his 60s, and a dog sadly died at the scene. A woman in her 40s was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. She has been released on bail."

"The vehicle, a black car, was travelling south on Greenwood Road towards the junction with Hollyhedge Road. As the vehicle entered the junction, it collided with another vehicle on the opposing carriageway before striking a pedestrian, resulting in fatal injuries. There were no other serious injuries to report."

Police are urging anyone with information, dashcam, or ring doorbell footage from the area at the time of the incident to contact Greater Manchester Police on 101, quoting log 2270 of 09/03/2025. Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.