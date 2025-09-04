Angela Rayner is currently under fire after admitting she did not pay enough stamp duty on her second home.

The deputy Prime Minister said she has been “in shock” and “devastated” over the fallout from her property arrangements. Rayner said she had received inaccurate tax advice and had spoken to her family about quitting.

It is reported that she has used £160,000 from a trust set up to care for her disabled son to buy a £800,000 seafront flat. The Deputy Prime Minister sold a 25 per cent share of her house in Ashton-under-Lyne to the trust for £162,500. She said on Wednesday that her son, who was born prematurely, had received an award in 2020 and that a trust was then set up to look after his interests.

The Telegraph reports that the payout followed an 11-year legal battle waged between the Rayners and the hospital where her son was born. Sources suggested the NHS had paid compensation following difficulties during his birth and subsequent care in 2008. Final payments can take years to be made because of the lengthy process for assessing long-term damage.

It’s unclear how much money was paid out as part of the damages claim but it was clearly sufficient for the trust to buy Ms Rayner’s share at the end of January this year. She then used the money as a deposit on the flat in Hove that she purchased in May this year, on which she now has a £650,000 mortgage.

But she paid only £30,000 in stamp duty rather than £70,000 that should have been paid in tax when purchasing a second home. Ms Rayner, having previously insisted she had paid all appropriate tax, now accepts that is an error.

Now interest is rising on her personal relationships and other payments - including for cosmetic surgery. In 2022 it was revealed that Rayner took out a £5,600 bank loan for a ‘boob job’ after losing a lot of weight.

Labour’s deputy leader, 42, said she treated herself to the cosmetic surgery on her 30th birthday as a reward for losing weight. In a candid interview at the time, she opened up about her dislike of jogging as a form of exercise, before adding: “I had my boob job on my 30th birthday, I’d lost six stone thanks to my personal trainer, but my boobs just looked like two boiled eggs in socks.” It is not known if Rayner has had any other cosmetic surgery.

She was also at the centre of a hypocrisy storm in recent weeks over her boyfriend Sam Tarry after it emerged that he works for a lobby group whose client got a £280,000 cash boost from the Labour Government. She had spent years in Opposition attacking the Tories for their ties with political lobbyists.

Tory Party chairman Kevin Hollinrake told The Sun: “This is the height of hypocrisy from Rayner. She was all too happy to point the finger in Opposition but now in Government she’s turning a blind eye to her partner, and letting her apparent moral righteousness slide.”

Former Labour MP Mr Tarry was a Shadow Transport Minister until July 2022. He was a Labour MP until July 2024 and has been seen with Ms Rayner at her new £800,000 seaside flat in posh Hove, East Sussex.

The controversy centres around the work Mr Tarry did at Henham Strategy, and whether she has been fully transparent about a potential conflict of interest. The Sun reported that Ms Rayner has declared his work on her declaration of ministers interests, which was last updated at the end of May but did not mention him or Henham Strategy by name.

A spokesman told the paper: “Sam Tarry does not conduct any work for Henham Strategy on any project related to MHCLG departmental responsibilities. He works advising us on a number of areas unrelated to that department to ensure no conflicts of interest arises.”

On the stamp duty scandal Ms Rayner said: “I have now been advised that although I did not own any other property at the time of the purchase, the application of complex deeming provisions which relate to my son’s trust gives rise to additional stamp duty liabilities. I acknowledge that due to my reliance on advice from lawyers which did not properly take account of these provisions, I did not pay the appropriate stamp duty at the time of the purchase. I am working with expert lawyers and with HMRC to resolve the matter and pay what is due.

“The arrangements I have set out reflect the reality that family life is rarely straightforward, particularly when dealing with disability, divorce, and the complexities of ensuring your children’s long term security. Every decision I have made has been guided by what I believe to be in my children’s best interests.

“I deeply regret the error that has been made. I am committed to resolving this matter fully and providing the transparency that public service demands. It is for that reason I have today referred myself to the Independent Adviser on Ministerial Standards, and will provide him with my fullest cooperation and access to all the information he requires.”