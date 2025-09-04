Bridget Phillipson, the Education Secretary, has refused to back Angela Rayner amid calls for her resignation over the scandal surrounding her tax affairs.

Bridget Phillipson has declined to say whether Angela Rayner should resign if she had been found to have breached ministerial standards. Asked whether Ms Rayner should resign if the Prime Minister’s standards adviser found she had broken the rules, the Education Secretary told Times Radio: “I appreciate the answer I’m about to give will be frustrating, but there is a process, I’m not going to pre-judge it.

“It is right now that the independent adviser does his work and provides that outcome.” Ms Rayner is facing calls to quit after admitting on Wednesday that she had failed to pay a £40,000 tax bill on the purchase of her seaside holiday home.

She referred herself to HMRC and Sir Laurie Magnus, the Prime Minister’s independent adviser on ministerial interests, days after The Telegraph first disclosed that she had avoided the extra stamp duty normally applied on a second home. Angela Rayner received “final legal advice” on her tax affairs on Wednesday, the Education Secretary has said, but she would not say when the Prime Minister was aware his deputy had underpaid tax.

Bridget Phillipson told Sky News: “The Deputy Prime Minister sought advice at the point of purchase of the house, which enacted in line with the advice that she received. She then subsequently sought expert advice on that. That original version returned on Monday, but it wasn’t later clarified until the Wednesday further questions that were addressed through the advice.”

She added that it was only once a court order preventing discussion of Ms Rayner’s tax affairs was lifted “on Tuesday evening” and “once final legal advice that was returned on Wednesday” that the position could be set out.

Asked whether the Prime Minister had known Ms Rayner had underpaid tax on Monday, Ms Phillipson said: “The Deputy Prime Minister has been clear for some time that she believed she had acted in good faith, that she had paid what was required of her through that house purchase. It then became clear subsequently that that wasn’t the case, that additional stamp duty was owed.

“That was following new, fresh legal advice, but as I say there were limitations on what could be discussed given the existence of a court order that was there to protect her family and to protect her son.”

Challenged by Sky News on whether Ms Rayner should resign, Ms Phillipson also said: “My view is that we have an independent process and an independent adviser and that’s there for a reason. I’m not going to pre-judge it. I can’t speculate on it because I’m a member of the Government, I have responsibilities too in terms of how I conduct myself.

“I do think it’s right that the independent adviser now looks at all matters on the case, all the facts, and he has the time and whatever else he needs in order to reach his conclusion.” It came as The Telegraph revealed that Ms Rayner used £160,000 from a trust set up to care for her disabled son to buy the £800,000 seafront flat at the centre of the sleaze inquiry.

The Deputy Prime Minister sold a 25 per cent share of her house in Ashton-under-Lyne to the trust for £162,500. However, because her children are beneficiaries of the trust and are under 18, she retains an interest in the property – and should have paid the second home stamp duty.