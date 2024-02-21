Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A hapless alpaca needed rescuing after getting stuck in a fence for 16 hours - because of her long neck.

Owner Josh Hyson, 45, found Fanny Ann wedged into a corner of the field and trapped under wire fencing on 9 February. He had thought she had died after spending the night in the freezing rain but sprang into action when he saw her chest was moving.

Video shows Josh using bolt croppers to cut away the fence and rub her to help her breathe, before dragging her to safety. Eventually Fanny Ann stood up and three days later has made a miracle recovery.

Josh Hyson initially thought the alpaca was dead, before he saw her breathing (Photo: Josh Hyson / SWNS)

Josh, who runs Dartmoor Reach Glamping Yoga and Alpaca Farm with wife Natalie, 46, told SWNS: "I saw a white blob of fur. "Her head was laid down and she had a glazed look on her eyes. She'd been out all night in the freezing rain. I saw her chest move up and down.

"I got bolt croppers and cut away the fence and started rubbing her," he continued. "I was trying to get her up. I had to drag her out. It's amazing that she survived."

Josh believes Fanny Ann had gone in search for grass and found herself stuck in a tight spot. In a desperate attempt to escape, the animal reached her neck under the fence but got wedged tight.

He noticed she was missing on Thursday evening when he did a count up of his 16 alpacas after moving them into the shelter for the night - but couldn't find her. Josh said: "I did a count up and counted 15. I looked round our land - in the yoga studio, cabins and fields. It got dark so I decided to look again in the morning."