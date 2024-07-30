Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Anjem Choudary has been sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 28 years for leading a banned terrorist organisation. Mr Justice Mark Wall told Choudary that his actions risked causing "the deaths of very many people".

Choudary, 57, from Ilford, east London, was found guilty of managing Al-Muhajiroun (ALM) while its founder was in jail. He was also convicted of encouraging support for ALM through online lectures to the Islamic Thinkers Society (ITS), which prosecutors identified as another name for ALM.

During the sentencing at Woolwich Crown Court, Mr Justice Wall described Choudary as "dangerous," noting he would not be eligible for parole until he is 85 years old. The judge said: “Taken together, your actions while directing Al-Muhajiroun ran the risk of causing or contributing to the deaths of very many people.”

The judge added: "By running an organisation such as Al-Muhajiroun, you contributed in a significant way to the fear of terrorist attack by radical Islamic organisations which then existed in this country and abroad. You also helped to undermine the attempts of many good people to foster bonds between Muslims and people of other faiths and none who then lived in the United Kingdom.”

Mr Justice Wall further described Choudary as “an intelligent man and a persuasive speaker” to those susceptible to “messages of hate,” possessing “great determination” in pursuing his aims. He said: “Your views are entrenched and abhorrent to most right-thinking people.”

Anjem Choudary poses for photographs outside the Houses of Parliament in London in 2010 (Picture: Oli Scarff/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The court heard "chilling" evidence of Choudary’s Holocaust denial and jokes about the 9/11 attacks. The judge said: “I do not sentence you for holding those views, but the fact that you genuinely hold such extreme views coupled with your history of unlawful behaviour is an indication of the danger you pose into the future.”

The judge noted that Choudary’s actions “normalise violence in the pursuit of an ideological cause”, and he was “front and centre” in leading ALM, grooming young individuals into radical activity.

Defence barrister Paul Hynes KC argued that ALM was "little more than a husk of an organisation" by the time Choudary took over, not actively recruiting masses. The case followed an investigation involving the Metropolitan Police, NYPD, and Royal Canadian Mounted Police, with undercover officers infiltrating ITS during online lectures in 2022 and 2023.

ALM, proscribed as a terrorist organisation in the UK in 2010, was said to continue under various names. A senior security official called the conviction a “significant moment”, highlighting Choudary’s ongoing role in supporting terrorism and radicalising others.

Anjem Choudary in 2016. (Photo credit should read ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Commander Dominic Murphy of the Metropolitan Police’s counter-terrorism command said: “There are individuals that have conducted terrorist attacks or travelled for terrorist purposes as a result of Anjem Choudary’s radicalizing impact upon them.”

NYPD deputy commissioner Rebecca Weiner described Choudary as a “shameless, prolific radicaliser,” noting the rarity of leaders being brought to justice. During the trial, Prosecutor Tom Little KC depicted Choudary’s mindset as "warped and twisted". Choudary stepped in to lead ALM while its founder Omar Bakri Muhammad was imprisoned in Lebanon from 2014 to March 2023. Previously, in 2016, Choudary was jailed for five-and-a-half years for supporting ISIS.

Choudary’s licence conditions expired in July 2021, after his release in 2018. The court learned that he viewed being labelled an extremist or fanatic as a “medallion.”

Khaled Hussein, 29, from Canada, identified as a "follower and dedicated supporter" of Choudary, was sentenced to five years in prison with an additional year on license for ALM membership. The judge asserted: “I am sure that you were in awe of Anjem Choudary and became involved in this offence partly because of his influence over you.”

Evidence revealed Hussein acted as Choudary’s personal assistant, organising online lectures and editing extremist publications. Defence barrister Hossein Zahir KC contended that Hussein was a “wholly inactive” member.