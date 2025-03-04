Annabel Mackey: Dad's tribute to daughter, two, who died after being found in pond - mum Alice charged with murder

The grieving dad of a little girl who died after being found in a pond has paid tribute to his “incredibly pure and caring” two-year-old daughter.

Annabel Mackey was at first reported missing from her home. She was later found in a nearby pond, and a 42-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Annabel’s father has now released a tribute to his daughter, saying: “Annabel was a beautiful, positive and very happy little girl. She had an incredibly pure and caring nature that we miss so much. She loved story time, dogs and her dolly. She enjoyed singing songs and nursery rhymes and had a very sweet tooth.

The father of two-year-old Annabel Mackey has released a tribute to his daughter following her death after she was found in a pond
The father of two-year-old Annabel Mackey has released a tribute to his daughter following her death after she was found in a pond | Picture released by Hampshire police

“Annabel loved to laugh, she brought so much happiness into our lives. She was dearly loved by her family and friends. Thank you to everyone who was a positive influence in her life. Please continue Annabel’s legacy by remembering her and caring for others as much as she did.

“The world needs more people like Annabel to spread positivity and kindness. Annabel, I love you so much, you are a shining star and you will be loved forever x.”

Annabel was reported missing from her home in Forge Road, Kingsley, Hampshire at 5pm on Sunday, September 10,2023, and was found in Kingsley Pond. She was taken to hospital in a serious condition but died the following afternoon. Detectives from Hampshire Constabulary’s Major Crime Team carried out the investigation into Annabel’s death and her movements before she was found at Kingsley Pond.

On Tuesday police charged Alice Mackey, 42, of Gibbs Lane in Oakhanger with Annabel’s murder. She has been remanded into custody to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates Court tomorrow (Wednesday, March 5). It has been confirmed that she is Annabel’s mother.

