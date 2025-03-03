A family have paid tribute to a young mum with a “beautiful smile and comforting ways” - as her father-in-law is jailed for life for her murder.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sophie Evans let her partner’s father Richard Jones into her home because she thought he was there to carry out a repair.

But in fact the 50-year-old had only one thing on his mind - a family dispute - and lost his temper. He killed Sophie within 40 minutes of arriving. The court had been told during his trial that he falsely believed that Sophie was conning him out of the deeds of his mother's house, and he headed to her house to settle the issue. And the cold-hearted killer was later seen on CCTV buying a custard slice from a local bakery after strangling Sophie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Jones and Sophie Evans. Jones is serving a life sentence for the murder of his son's partner, Sophie | Pictures released by Dyfed-Powys Police

Jones was found guilty of murder after a two-week trial in January and has now been sentenced at Swansea Crown Court.

Swansea Crown Court heard the devastating impact his ‘disgraceful’ actions have had on Sophie’s family.

In a joint statement, they said: “Our Sophie was a kind caring and wonderful mother, daughter, sister, and auntie. We all adored her. She was the rock of our family and the best mum to her two little girls. She lit up every room, gave the best advice and loved her family so much.

“We are completely lost without her beautiful smile and comforting ways. Our lives have been completely destroyed by this senseless and cruel act. Nobody will ever compare to Sophie, we have to live our lives with an enormous part of us missing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the trial the court was shown CCTV footage of Sophie dropping her daughters off at school just half an hour before Jones arrived at her home in Bigyn Road, Llanelli, Wales. Within 40 minutes he had attacked Sophie and left her for dead in her kitchen.

It wasn’t until 5.27pm that the alarm was raised with emergency services, after Jones indicated through a series of text messages to an ex-partner that he had killed the 30-year-old. The murder took place on July 4 last year.

Dyfed-Powys Police officers immediately made their way to Sophie’s home, where it was confirmed that she had tragically died. At that time, Jones, of Y Rhodfa in Burry Port, was still in contact with his ex-partner, asking her not to disclose what he had done.

Through CCTV, digital and financial enquiries, Jones was found by police near the entrance to Pembrey Country Park at 8pm. He was arrested, and after nine interviews he was charged with murder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sophie’s family added: “There will never be enough justice for what he has done and caused us. Sophie trusted this man and let him into her home where she lived with her two girls, because that’s the person she was. This man took advantage of a young vulnerable woman in the most disgraceful way.

“Two little girls cry every night missing their mummy, a father lost his loving daughter and we have lost our amazing sister. He has taken everything from us all in the most despicable way possible. We will never forget our beautiful Sophie. She will remain in our hearts as that is all we now have. All for nothing because someone lost their temper.”

Dyfed-Powys Police Det Supt Gareth Roberts said: “My thoughts remain with Sophie’s family, who have endured unimaginable heartbreak at the loss of their mother, daughter, sister and auntie. Sophie’s death was completely avoidable, a result of senseless violence triggered when Richard Jones lost his temper.

“Sophie was vulnerable when Jones attacked, alone in her home with no means of defending herself. She was left with fatal injuries when Jones fled the scene, feeling no remorse or sense of responsibility for what he had done. I can only hope that Sophie’s family take some comfort from today’s sentence. Now that legal proceedings are over, I am sure they will endeavour to focus on the happy memories they have of her.”