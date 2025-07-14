Appeal to find five male suspects after man seriously injured in suspected crossbow attack in St Helens
Emergency services were called to Downway Lane at around 10pm on Sunday, 13 July, following reports of an assault. The victim was taken to hospital, where his condition is described as serious but stable.
Merseyside Police said: "The injuries are initially believed to have been caused by a crossbow." The suspects are believed to be five males, all wearing dark clothing and face coverings. They reportedly fled the scene on foot in the direction of Fleet Lane.
Detective Inspector Steve Byrom said: “We are in the very early stages of the investigation and we are determined to find the people responsible. I understand that the community will rightly be concerned by this incident but please be assured that we are determined to find the suspects involved. We believe that five males fled the area on foot and enquiries are ongoing to locate them and find any weapons used in this incident.”
He added: “We are also keen to speak to anyone who was in the general area who saw or heard anything suspicious or believes they captured something significant on their dashcam, CCTV or doorbell camera.
“We know that violence and weapons causes misery on our streets and we would ask for the public’s help in coming forward with any bit of information they have so we can find the people responsible.”
Officers remain at the scene to carry out witness interviews, review CCTV, and provide reassurance to the local community.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Merseyside Police via their social media desk on X @MerPolCC or on Facebook at ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’. Information can also be submitted via their website or by calling 101 and quoting incident reference 25000577410. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be shared through Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111 or online.