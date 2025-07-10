A 24-year-old man has died after being stabbed outside a luxury hotel in Knightsbridge.

Police were called at 9.24pm on Wednesday, July 9, to Seville Street, where officers, paramedics and London’s Air Ambulance responded to reports of a stabbing. The man was found critically injured near the entrance of the £1,650-a-night Park Tower Hotel and Casino, directly opposite Harvey Nichols.

Despite emergency responders administering first aid at the scene, the victim was pronounced dead shortly after. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

In a statement, the Met confirmed that it has launched a murder investigation. The force said: “Officers gave first aid on arrival but despite the best efforts of all the emergency services, the man sadly died at the scene.” No arrests have yet been made, and a cordon remains in place while detectives from the Specialist Crime Command investigate.

Superintendent Owen Renowden of the Kensington and Chelsea police said: “Our thoughts are with the victim’s loved ones following the shocking events that took place last night. Detectives from the Specialist Crime Command, supported by local officers, are working at pace to establish the circumstances of what happened.”

He added, “We are aware of reports that this incident was a robbery. Although this is an active line of enquiry, we are keeping an open mind about all possible motives and the exact circumstances are still to be determined.”

Eyewitnesses have claimed the killing may have stemmed from an attempted Rolex robbery. A Californian tourist staying at the hotel told LBC: “One of the staff members told us it was over a Rolex. I was standing right here on the street [on the opposite side of the hotel] when it happened and I heard nothing until all the sirens came round. I was wearing my Rolex too. Now we have our guard up. The Rolex won’t be back on this trip.”

A worker at a nearby luxury hotel told MailOnline: “I was working there last night. My secretary told me a masked man tried to rob his watch. It was a couple. But the guy pulled out his hand and he took out his knife and stabbed him. The couple were walking along the pavement and he tried to fight back but the guy took the knife and stabbed him in the chest.”

Police have urged anyone with information to come forward. “Please call police on 101 referencing CAD 8521/09JUL if you were a witness or have any information which might help,” the statement read.