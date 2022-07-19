His parents have always maintained that their son should be given more care

Archie Battersbee’s parents are preparing for the next stage of a legal fight – after a High Court judge said doctors can withdraw life-support treatment.

Archie Battersbee’s mother, Hollie Dance, says she and the youngster’s father, Paul Battersbee, will ask Court of Appeal judges to overturn Mr Justice Hayden’s ruling later this week.

Ms Dance, 46, said on Tuesday that appeal judges are listed to consider Archie’s case at a Court of Appeal hearing in London on Thursday.

A second High Court judge had ruled that doctors can stop treating the 12-year-old boy, who suffered a “devastating” brain injury three months ago.

Doctors treating Archie Battersbee have said since May that continued treatment is not in his best interests and should end.

But his parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, from Southend in Essex, have always maintained that their son should be given more care.

A High Court judge is preparing to make decisions about the future of 12-year-old boy Archie Battersbee who is at the centre of a life-support treatment dispute.

Last month Archie’s family won an appeal against the ruling that he was “brain dead”.

Mrs Justice Arbuthnot gave a ruling on 13 June which meant that doctors could lawfully stop treating Archie Battersbee - against the wishes of his parents.

But on 29 June, three appeal judges ruled that evidence relating to what was in Archie’s best interests should be reconsidered by a different High Court judge.

Mr Justice Hayden is now the second high court judge to rule that Archie’s treatment should end.

So, just what happened to Archie Battersbee, what did doctors and his parents say, what did the judge say when she delivered her verdict and what happens now the appeal has been granted?

Here’s everything you need to know.

What happened to Archie Battersbee?

Archie was found unconscious at home by Ms Dance on 7 April.

The young boy was found with a ligature on his head, with his mum believing that he may have been trying to partake in an online challenge called the ‘Blackout Challenge’.

Archie has not regained consciousness in the two months since the accident, and has remained in a coma since he was found.

What did the doctors say?

Doctors treating Archie at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London, said they believed his life-support treatment should end.

Royal London Hospital’s governing trust, Barts Health NHS Trust, which is providing Archie’s care, had asked the judge to make the decision.

A specialist, who cannot be named, previously told the judge how tests showed that the lower part of Archie Battersbee’s brain stem was significantly damaged and the upper part was also damaged.

He said Archie’s prognosis was “very grave” and told the judge that the youngster’s chances of recovery were “very low”.

He explained the results of recent brain and spine scans to the judge on Monday 6 June.

He said there had been no improvement since earlier scans were taken in mid-April, but instead there were signs of deterioration.

He added: “[The scans] show much more conspicuous and worse damage in areas that are very critical.”

Barrister Fiona Paterson, who is leading Barts Health NHS Trust’s legal team, asked the specialist if scans showed that parts of Archie’s brain and spinal cord had died and were decaying.

He replied: “Yes.”

And he told Mrs Justice Arbuthnot: “The chance of recovery is very low.

“I think Archie has sustained severe enough brain damage that a point of return is unlikely.”

Ms Paterson had earlier told the judge: “The scans, once they are interpreted, paint a picture that may be very hard to bear.”

Barrister Bruno Quintavalle, who leads Archie’s family’s legal team, previously told the judge that Archie’s heart was still beating.

He also said there was an issue as to whether “the correct procedure” had been followed, and whether the “family’s views” had been taken into account.

Hollie Dance speaking outside the Royal London Hospital.

What have Archie’s parents said?

Speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Ms Dance has said she has been at her son’s bedside throughout his treatment and believes she had seen signs he could recover.

She said: "I don’t think I’m just fooling myself. I’m quite honest.

"What I do know is as a mother my gut feeling tells me my little boy is in there and I will continue to fight for him."

She added: "I’m begging the judge to give him time."

She said Archie had squeezed her hand in his hospital bed, and it was a sign that gave her hope.

She said: "Of course he’s not jumping up and boxing and shouting out and doing his gymnastics off the bed. I don’t expect that.

"But the fact that he is doing these little things [like squeezing her my hand] is progress."

On 11 July, Miss Dance told Mr Justice Hayden that she was “100%” sure Archie would want treatment to continue.

“I think we come into this world naturally,” she told the judge. “Let nature take its course.”

She added: “If it is God’s will and Archie wants to give up, then let nature take its course.”

Ms Dance said Archie was a “natural-born fighter”.

“If Archie gives up fighting his illness and dies, I can accept that,” she said. “But if we switch off the ventilator, knowing that Archie will die, I cannot agree to that.”

She said: “That little boy is fighting in my opinion. He cannot talk, he is unconscious. I am his voice. I am going to fight for him until Archie decides I can stop fighting.”

Archie’s father Paul Battersbee, who also lives in Southend but is separated from Ms Dance, told Mr Justice Hayden that Archie would “not want to leave” his mother.

“I think he should be left for a bit longer,” he said.

“I am not looking at it through rose-tinted glasses, but it has only been 12 or 13 weeks and doctors have got it wrong before.”

He added: “The most important thing for me is to know he has gone in God’s way.”

What did the judges say?

Mr Justice Hayden, who reviewed evidence at a hearing in the Family Division of the High Court, concluded that ending treatment was in Archie’s best interests on Friday 15 July.

He described what had happened to Archie as a “tragedy of immeasurable dimensions”.

He added: “There is unfortunately no treatment possible to reverse the damage that has been caused to Archie’s brain. There can be no hope at all of recovery.”

The judge said he had reached his conclusions with “profound regret”.

In a written ruling given on Monday 13 June, the judge said: “I find that Archie died at noon on May 31 2022, which was shortly after the MRI scans taken that day.

“I find that irreversible cessation of brain stem function has been conclusively established.