Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle on Thursday

A number of shops will remain closed all day following the death of the Queen.

The department store Selfridges in London shut early on Thursday (8 September) after Buckingham Palace announced that Elizabeth II had died.

It will remain shut today (9 September) before reopening over the weekend.

The country has entered a period of mourning following the death of the Queen.

Here is all you need to know:

Do shops have to close during mourning period?

The national mourning guidance, published on Friday, highlights that firms are not expected to halt operations.

It says: “There is no obligation on organisations to suspend business during the national mourning period.

“Depending on the nature and location of their business and the tone of planned events, some businesses may wish to consider closing or postponing events, especially on the day of the state funeral, however this is at the discretion of individual businesses.”

However, some companies have announced closures.

Which shops will be closed today?

Selfridges, Liberty and French Connection will be shut on Friday.

Historic London department store Liberty said: “Our heartfelt sympathy and thoughts are with the royal family at this sad time.

“As a mark of respect, the Liberty store will be closed until Saturday September 10 at 10am while we join the country in mourning.”

French Connection, which runs 26 shops across the UK, said it will not trade on Friday.

“Following the sad news of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, we will close the doors of all our French Connection stores on Friday September 9,” it said.

“Our thoughts are with the royal family at this time.”

When is Selfridges closed?

Selfridges in London closed on Thursday and will remain shut on Friday.

When will Selfridges reopen?

It is due to reopen over the weekend.

Selfridges will be closed on Friday. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

What has Selfridges said about the Queen’s death?

In a statement following the death of the monarch, Selfridges said: ““It is with deep sorrow that we acknowledge the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. ​

​“Queen Elizabeth has been a reassuring constant throughout our lives, ascending to the throne on 6 February 1952, making her the longest-reigning monarch in British history.

“Over the past 70 years, her Majesty has been dedicated to the service of our country and the Commonwealth, demonstrating an enormous sense of duty and commitment.​”

How have other businesses reacted to the death?

British Airways said: “We are deeply honoured and proud to have flown Her Majesty on a number of occasions, moments which we will always cherish.

“Her Majesty has for so long shown immense resilience and encouraged us to stand together to face difficult times, so now we proudly stand together with the United Kingdom, to thank her for her service and bid her a final farewell.”

Department store Harrods said: “Her Majesty stood as a symbol of Britain, bringing comfort, leadership and steadfastness to millions over her 70-year reign.”

Chocolate maker Cadbury tweeted that it was mourning the loss of the Queen.

“We are grateful for the extraordinary service she gave to the UK, the Commonwealth & our international relations over the years,” it said.

Marks & Spencer said that the Queen had led with “quiet determination”.

It said: “We’re deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen. She’s led for over 70 years with quiet determination and selfless devotion.

“We join the Royal Family and the nation in their grief and offer the Royal Family our heartfelt condolences.”

Vodafone thanked the Queen for her “dedication to duty”.

It said: “Our thoughts are with the entire Royal Family at this time.

“We offer our sincere thanks for her dedication to duty, both to the UK and across the wider Commonwealth.”

Sainsbury’s said that she was “truly remarkable”.

“She was a truly remarkable woman and an inspiration to so many people,” the supermarket said.

“We thank her for her decades of service to our country. Our thoughts and condolences are with Her Majesty’s family at this difficult time.”

Aston Martin said it was “honoured” when it was visited by the Queen more than half a century ago.

“The Queen has dedicated her life to public service, and throughout her long reign was a passionate champion for British culture, enterprise and innovation. We were honoured she visited Aston Martin in 1966.”

Royal Mail said: “We join with people across the United Kingdom and around the world in mourning the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“We extend our deepest condolences to His Majesty and to all members of the Royal Family.”

Separately, Royal Mail staff that were due to go on strike on Friday called off the industrial action.