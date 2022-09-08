People have been paying tribute to the Queen who was the country’s longest-serving monarch

The Queen’s love for Balmoral was widely known - and as the county mourns her death it’s been said it’s fitting she passed away at one of her “favourite” places.

Balmoral was often referred to as the Queen’s favourite place, and it has been said that she was never happier when staying there.

Just two days prior she had formally appointed Liz Truss as Prime Minister at the castle.

Mourners gathered at Balmoral to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

On Thursday after it was announced she was under medical supervision, wellwishers gathered at the entrance to the castle, as did crowds of TV crews and members of the media.

On a incredibly rainy afternoon people waited for news and watched as the car carrying the Duke of Cambridge, Prince Andrew, and the Earl and Countess of Wessex drove past and went through the open gates.

When news filtered through that the Queen had died, there was an air of shock.

‘She’s been part of our lives’

Among those who had made the journey to Balmoral having been in the area were Luna and Stewart McNiven, from Glenshee.

Luna,48, said: “It was expected, but at the same time still a shock. She’s been part our lives since before she was a monarch, since before we were born, she was a monarch before my mum was born.

“It’s really nice that she passed away in Scotland and to have been in one of her favourite places.”

Speaking of the impact the Queen’s death would have on the royal family she said: “I don’t think they’ll know what’s hit them, she’s kept the family together for so long.”

Queen Elizabeth II Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and their three children Prince Charles, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew pose in the grounds of Balmoral Castle

‘I’m still trying to take it in’

Jane and John Townsley from Aberdeen were also among those outside Balmoral, Jane said: “We didn’t know until we got up to the park and people at the front told us she had just passed away. It’s sad.”

While John added: “It’s a shame for the family. I’m still trying to take it in.”

As the evening progressed more mourners appeared at Balmoral with floral tributes being left.

Meanwhile, councillor for Aboyne, Upper Deeside and Donside, Geva Blackett, paid tribute to the Queen, and highlighted her affinity with the area.