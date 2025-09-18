A family has paid a heartfelt tribute to a man who has died at the age of 33.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arron Lewis died in a tragic accident last week. His parents said: “We are heartbroken at the tragic loss of our son, Arron, who passed away at the age of 33. Arron was a caring, decent, and kind young man who brought light and laughter wherever he went. He had an infectious personality and made friends easily — whether through his work or his interests.

“He leaves behind his incredibly proud parents and older brother, his loving girlfriend, and her two young children who absolutely adored him. He was also a proud uncle to two teenage nephews, who looked up to him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arron Lewis, who died in a road accident on Wednesday, September 10 in Manchester Road, Altrincham | Issued by Greater Manchester Police

“Arron worked as a driving instructor in the Sale area of Manchester, where he helped many people gain their licence.

“Outside of work, Arron found freedom on two wheels. Riding his motorbike was his escape from what he affectionately called his ‘office’ - his car. It gave him space to breathe, think, and enjoy life beyond work. He was a proud member of a charity-driven motorcycle club called The Weekend Riders and was always looking for ways to support good causes. Arron also previously trained and competed in Ultra White-Collar Boxing (UWCB), raising money for charity while challenging himself both physically and mentally. He had recently committed to getting in shape and was just beginning to build the next chapter of his life.

“Our family is devastated by his loss. We ask for privacy while we grieve, and speculation to be avoided around the circumstances of his passing. We are incredibly proud of the man Arron was and the life he lived. He will be missed more than words can say.”

Arron died in a road traffic collision in Manchester Road, Altrincham, Greater Manchester, on Wednesday, September 10 at about 2.25pm. A car and Arron’s motorbike collided and he died at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greater Manchester Police said: “Our enquiries are still ongoing. Anyone with any information, dash cam, CCTV or mobile phone footage is asked to contact police on 0161 856 4741 quoting log number 1967 of 10/09/2025. Alternatively, details can be shared on our LiveChat function on our website, www.gmp.police.uk or via the independent charity, Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.”