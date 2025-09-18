Tributes have been paid to a footballer who died in a car crash last weekend.

Football clubs across the Isle of Man have paid tribute to Kian Broadhead, who died in a car accident on Sunday, September 14 at the Devil’s Elbow on the A4 Coast Road between Peel and Kirk Michael.

25-year-old Broadhead, captain of Peel AFC’s combined team, had played just a day earlier in his club’s 5-3 win against league leaders Corinthians, scoring his 10th senior goal in his 118th appearance.

On Monday, September 15, Peel AFC confirmed the postponement of its fixtures, with tributes already being planned.

Isle of Man police said an investigation into the circumstances of the collision is underway and urged witnesses to come forward.

Peel club patron Colin Gerrard said: “I, as I think is everybody at our club, am finding it very difficult to express my feelings at the loss of Kian. His presence not only on the field but whenever we had the pleasure to meet him socially is something everyone at Peel AFC will miss so much.

“Kian, I have on many occasions told your mum Kate how proud your grandfather Gordon Lowey would have been to see you playing for Peel. Your smile whenever we met you lit up our days - we are all going to miss you so much Kian.”

A spokesperson for Corinthians said: “Kian was a cracking footballer, but much more so, a wonderful young man with a bright future ahead of him.

“We know words cannot express how much he was loved and how much he will be missed.”

The Isle of Man Liverpool Supporters’ Club confirmed that fellow fans plan to applaud Broadhead’s memory in the 25th minute of Saturday’s match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield.