Councils across England are considering launching their own legal actions to remove asylum seekers from hotels.

It comes after a district council in Essex secured a High Court victory, temporarily blocking asylum seekers from being housed in a hotel in the area. On Tuesday, a High Court judge ruled the former Bell Hotel in Epping must stop housing asylum seekers by September 12.

The hotel has been at the centre of a series of protests in recent weeks after an asylum seeker who was staying there was charged with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl. Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu has denied the charges against him and is due to stand trial later this month.

A second man who resides at the hotel, Syrian national Mohammed Sharwarq, has separately been charged with seven offences, while several other men have been charged over disorder outside the hotel. The High Court ruling is said to have angered the Home Office who fear the verdict will interfere with immigration policy and their obligations to house asylum seekers.

Conservative-run Broxbourne Council in Hertfordshire said it was taking legal advice “as a matter of urgency” about whether it could take similar action to Epping Forest District Council, which is also run by the Tories. Reform UK leader Nigel Farage indicated the 12 councils where Reform UK was the largest party would consider legal challenges following Tuesday’s ruling.

Writing on X, Farage said: "This is a victory for the parents and concerned residents of Epping. They do not want their young women being assaulted on the streets.

"This community stood up bravely, despite being slandered as far right, and have won. They represent the vast majority of decent people in this country.

He added: "Young, undocumented males who break into the UK illegally should NOT be free to walk the streets anywhere. They must be detained and deported.

"I hope that Epping provides inspiration to others across the country."