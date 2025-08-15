A protest will be taking place outside Rotherham Council offices after “five-year-olds were made to write Valentines cards to asylum seekers”.

The protest is being held today (Friday 15 August) at 12pm, organised by The Great British National Protest. A series of protests outside the migrant hotels have been taking place in recent weeks, spearheaded by The Great British National Protest.

In London a protest was held outside of the Thistle City Barbican Hotel in Islington. In Newcastle, a protest and counter-protest took place outside The New Bridge Hotel.

Protests first began last month outside The Bell Hotel in Epping after an Ethiopian refugee residing there, Hadush Kebatu, was charged with sexual assault for allegedly attempting to kiss a 14-year-old girl. Now a protest will be held in Rotherham today.

One user wrote on X: “Today, we protest outside the Rotherham council offices to protest against the indoctrination and systematic grooming of our children via the sanctuary schools and cities scheme. We have seen children as young as 5 YEARS OLD, being made to write out valentines cards to "refugees" and asylum seekers.”

On the flyer advertising the protest it states: “Due to the recent discovery that 1,200 schools and nurseries across the UK are encouraging children as young as 5-years-old to write ‘love letters, Valentine’s Day cards, and pledges’ to adult ‘refugees’, we are holding a protest”. It comes as the organisation behind the Valentine’s Day cards to asylum seekers initiative in schools has been reported to the charities watchdog.

The Schools of Sanctuary charity has run a programme in primary schools where pupils as young as five are asked to write Valentine’s Day cards to asylum seekers. One group of children created heart-shaped messages with slogans such as “You are welcome here”.

Sir Gavin Williamson, the former Tory education secretary, has written to the Charity Commission urging it to investigate Schools of Sanctuary, a branch of the City of Sanctuary charity. He claimed the organisation is “engaging in political activity and campaigning that is not consistent with its charitable purpose”.

A spokesman for the watchdog confirmed that it was assessing a complaint into “alleged political activity” linked to City of Sanctuary. The watchdog is currently at the early stages of its assessment and has not yet drawn any conclusions.

The Schools of Sanctuary said on its website that it is “a registered charity and therefore apolitical”. It said: “Our primary focus is the dignity and humanity of individuals seeking safety and the creation of a kinder, more compassionate society – not the politics surrounding immigration policies.”