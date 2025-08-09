People have started gathering at a protest outside the Town Hall in Nuneaton, Warwickshire, waving Union flags and St George’s Cross flags.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A speaker inside a van adorned with Union flag bunting is blasting music, including Rule Britannia and the national anthem. The protest has been organised in response to two men, reportedly Afghan asylum seekers, who were charged over the alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl in the town.

A group of Stand Up to Racism counter-protesters have also gathered outside the Town Hall with yellow placards and a banner which read “Stop the far right”. The two groups are being separated with police officers and police vehicles near the Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A group of protesters started chanting “Who are you?” at the group of Stand Up To Racism demonstrators outside the Town Hall in Nuneaton. A woman could be heard saying to the anti-racism group: “We are not neo-Nazis.”

People have started gathering at a protest outside the Town Hall in Nuneaton, Warwickshire, waving Union flags and St George’s Cross flags. (Photo: Ben Birchall/PA Wire) | Ben Birchall/PA Wire

A Stand Up To Racism protester was holding a handwritten sign which reads: “Why do fascists only care about women when they can use our stories and pain to oppress others?” A red and white sign in the crowd reading “This is England”, with another saying “UK first”, are being held above the growing crowd of protesters on the other side.

A banner reading “What about our girls’ human right to safety” is being displayed near a protesters with Union flags. Protests first began last month outside The Bell Hotel in Epping after an Ethiopian refugee residing there, Hadush Kebatu, was charged with sexual assault for allegedly attempting to kiss a 14-year-old girl.

Police forces are expected to be stretched at the weekend, as a separate pro-Palestine march is also scheduled for Saturday and anti-immigration protests are scheduled to continue. The Home Office has said the number of hotels being used for asylum seekers has decreased from more than 400 in summer 2023, to less than 210. It also announced plans to end the use of hotels to house migrants by 2029, which Chancellor Rachel Reeves says will save £1bn a year.