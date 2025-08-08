Bournemouth is bracing for large-scale demonstrations tomorrow (Saturday 9 August).

Police say anti-immigration groups, their opponents, and Palestine Solidarity supporters are all expected to descend on the town on Saturday. It is expected to bring a surge in visitors.

Assistant chief constable Mark Callaghan, of Dorset Police, said: “It is important we can ensure everyone living or visiting the town has a safe and enjoyable time, with events resulting in minimal disruption to local communities. We have taken the decision to impose a condition on the organisers, which requires participants to demonstrate in specific locations and to have dispersed by 5pm on Saturday August 9 under Section 14 of the Public Order Act.

"Those demonstrating alongside Bournemouth Patriots and Taking Back our Country are required to protest in the blue zone while those alongside Stand Up to Racism, Palestine Solidarity Movement (PSM) and the Antifa group are required to protest in the red zone.” Dorset Police said officers from across the county are working additional shifts to tackle anti-social behaviour, public place violence and ensure those reporting incidents receive a timely response.

Twenty protests have been confirmed outside “immigrant hotels” in the UK this weekend and “huge numbers” are expected. The protests against “immigrant hotels” will take place today (Friday 8 August) and tomorrow in various locations. An account named @TheBritLad on X said: “The UK braces for nationwide protests tomorrow with over 20 confirmed locations taking to immigrant hotels.

“HUGE numbers expected to be on the streets demanding remigration. The British have had enough.”

The Home Office has said the number of hotels being used for asylum seekers has decreased from more than 400 in summer 2023, to less than 210. It also announced plans to end the use of hotels to house migrants by 2029, which Chancellor Rachel Reeves says will save £1bn a year.