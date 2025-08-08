Great British National Protest: 'Huge numbers of patriots' to protest outside migrant hotels across UK 'to make their voices heard'
The Great British National Protest posted on X today (Friday 8 August): “This weekend will see huge numbers of patriots, taking to the streets to make their voices HEARD.
“We are now seeing a genuine, organic, citizen lead response from people who have simply had enough. The ‘change’ that we all so desperately want? THIS is the beginning of that. It is VITAL that you do all that you can to turn up.”
A series of protests outside the migrant hotels have been taking place in recent weeks. In London a protest was held outside of the Thistle City Barbican Hotel in Islington. In Newcastle, a protest and counter-protest took place outside The New Bridge Hotel.
Four people were arrested and remain in custody, according to Northumbria Police. Protests first began last month outside The Bell Hotel in Epping after an Ethiopian refugee residing there, Hadush Kebatu, was charged with sexual assault for allegedly attempting to kiss a 14-year-old girl.
Police forces are expected to be stretched at the weekend, as a separate pro-Palestine march is also scheduled for Saturday and anti-immigration protests are scheduled to continue. Listed below are the full list of locations for the weekend.
Friday 8 August
- ALDERSHOT 6PM / Claycart Memorial GU11 0A
- ALTRINCHAM, MCR 6PM / Cresta Court Hotel WA14 4DP
- BIRMINGHAM 6PM / Ramada Hotel, Solihull B91 3RF
- BOURNEMOUTH 6PM / Britannia Hotel BH1 3DP
- CANARY WHARF 6PM / Britannia International Hotel E14 9SJ
- CHESHUNT 6PM / Marriott Hotel EN10 6NG
- CHICHESTER 6PM / The Park Hotel PO19 7QL
- EPPING 6PM / The Bell Hotel CM16 4DG
- LEEDS 6PM / Britannia Hotel Seacroft, LS14 5OF
- LEICESTER 6PM / Highcross House ApartHotel LE1 4AU
- LONDON 6PM / Barbican Hotel EC1V 8DS
- MERSEYSIDE 6PM / Kings Gap Hotel Wirral, CH47 1HE
- NORWICH 6PM / Brook Hotel, Bowthorpe NR5 9JB
- PORTSMOUTH 6PM / South Parade Pier
- RHOOSE, WALES 6PM / Holiday Inn Cardiff Airport CF62 3BT
- SOUTHAMPTON 6PM / Highfields House SO17 1AQ
- WOLVERHAMPTON 6PM / Britannia Hotel WV1 1DD
Saturday 9 August
- BOURNEMOUTH 1PM / Roundhouse Hotel BH1 2PR
- BRISTOL 12PM / Mercure Brigstow Hotel BS1 4SP
- EXETER 12PM / Hampton by Hilton Hotel near Exeter Airport
- LIVERPOOL 1PM / Richmond Hotel L3 2AA
- NEWARK 1PM / Newark District Council Offices NG24 1BY
- RUGBY 12PM / Rugby town hall CV21 2RR
