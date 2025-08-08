Twenty protests have been confirmed outside “immigrant hotels” in the UK and “huge numbers” are expected.

The protests against “immigrant hotels” will take place today (Friday 8 August) and tomorrow in various locations. An account named @TheBritLad on X said: “The UK braces for nationwide protests tomorrow with over 20 confirmed locations taking to immigrant hotels.

“HUGE numbers expected to be on the streets demanding remigration. The British have had enough.”

It comes after 15 people have been arrested in protests across England outside hotels used to house asylum seekers. A series of protests outside the migrant hotels have been taking place in recent weeks.

The Home Office has said the number of hotels being used for asylum seekers has decreased from more than 400 in summer 2023, to less than 210. It also announced plans to end the use of hotels to house migrants by 2029, which Chancellor Rachel Reeves says will save £1bn a year.

In London a protest was held outside of the Thistle City Barbican Hotel in Islington. In Newcastle, a protest and counter-protest took place outside The New Bridge Hotel.

Four people were arrested and remain in custody, according to Northumbria Police. Protests first began last month outside The Bell Hotel in Epping after an Ethiopian refugee residing there, Hadush Kebatu, was charged with sexual assault for allegedly attempting to kiss a 14-year-old girl.

Police forces are expected to be stretched at the weekend, as a separate pro-Palestine march is also scheduled for Saturday and anti-immigration protests are scheduled to continue. Listed below are the full list of locations for the weekend.

Friday 8 August

ALDERSHOT 6PM / Claycart Memorial GU11 0A

ALTRINCHAM, MCR 6PM / Cresta Court Hotel WA14 4DP

BIRMINGHAM 6PM / Ramada Hotel, Solihull B91 3RF

BOURNEMOUTH 6PM / Britannia Hotel BH1 3DP

CANARY WHARF 6PM / Britannia International Hotel E14 9SJ

CHESHUNT 6PM / Marriott Hotel EN10 6NG

CHICHESTER 6PM / The Park Hotel PO19 7QL

EPPING 6PM / The Bell Hotel CM16 4DG

LEEDS 6PM / Britannia Hotel Seacroft, LS14 5OF

LEICESTER 6PM / Highcross House ApartHotel LE1 4AU

LONDON 6PM / Barbican Hotel EC1V 8DS

MERSEYSIDE 6PM / Kings Gap Hotel Wirral, CH47 1HE

NORWICH 6PM / Brook Hotel, Bowthorpe NR5 9JB

PORTSMOUTH 6PM / South Parade Pier

RHOOSE, WALES 6PM / Holiday Inn Cardiff Airport CF62 3BT

SOUTHAMPTON 6PM / Highfields House SO17 1AQ

WOLVERHAMPTON 6PM / Britannia Hotel WV1 1DD

Saturday 9 August

BOURNEMOUTH 1PM / Roundhouse Hotel BH1 2PR

BRISTOL 12PM / Mercure Brigstow Hotel BS1 4SP

EXETER 12PM / Hampton by Hilton Hotel near Exeter Airport

LIVERPOOL 1PM / Richmond Hotel L3 2AA

NEWARK 1PM / Newark District Council Offices NG24 1BY

RUGBY 12PM / Rugby town hall CV21 2RR