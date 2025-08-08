Police will declare a dispersal zone in Bristol city centre on Saturday ahead of an anti-migrant protest and counter-demonstration outside a hotel.

Police chiefs say they have been authorised to use special powers to order people to disperse under the Public Order Act, and will ‘not tolerate any hate crime or disorder’, ahead of the protest. The anti-migrant protest is due to take place at 12pm on Saturday 9 August outside the Mercure Brigstow Hotel.

Counter demonstrators from a range of Bristol organisations and campaign groups have pledged to turn out en masse to defend the hotel and challenge any protesters. Police have said they will try to “enable a peaceful and lawful” protest.

The original demonstration is listed on a national Facebook page as starting at 12 noon, while the Bristol Defend Asylum Seekers Campaign are organising a counter-protest to start at 11.30am on Saturday (August 9). A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset police said their special dispersal powers will be in force from 7am on Saturday to 7am on Sunday, and will mean officers have the power to ask people to disperse and arrest them if they won’t.

The powers also give police the right to ask people to remove any face coverings - scarves or balaclavas - in a certain area for those 24 hours. The area covered by the Section 35 dispersal order is large - covering the whole of the city centre from Hotwells and the Harbourside to Castle Park, Broadmead and Temple Meads.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset police told the Bristol Post: “Our officers will work to enable a peaceful and lawful protest, but we will not tolerate any hate crime or disorder, which will be dealt with robustly. It’s important we balance the right to protest with the need to minimise disruption to our communities. Officers have been in regular contact with our partners and stakeholders, including community leaders, this week and we’ve been able to provide reassurance that well-tested and rehearsed policing plans are in place.

“Enhanced powers have been authorised for areas of central Bristol under section 60AA of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act. This will be in place from 7am tomorrow (Saturday) through to 7am on Sunday (10 August). A section 60AA power allows officers to ask people to remove face coverings if they have reason to believe it is being worn 'wholly or mainly' to conceal their identity.

“A section 35 dispersal zone has also been authorised for the same area which will give officers powers to move on groups or individuals causing - or who are likely to cause - harassment, alarm or distress to others. This will also be in place from 7am tomorrow until 7am on Sunday”.