A 26-year-old asylum seeker staying at the Thistle City Barbican hotel in London was arrested on suspicion of strangling a 20-year-old woman.

The victim was reportedly cat-called outside the migrant accommodation before being attacked the following day inside a nearby Tesco store, where she was allegedly grabbed by the neck. She later said she was “terrified” to see the suspect walking freely in the area after his arrest.

Thistle City Barbican hotel in London. (Photo: @JackHadders/X) | @JackHadders/X

The Metropolitan Police confirmed the man had also been arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods after being found with a bank card in another person’s name. He has been released under investigation.

A Met spokesperson said: “It’s not always possible to charge someone immediately after arrest as there is often further evidence to gather to build a case to the required evidential standard. There is no mechanism to hold a person in custody for an extended period prior to charge… We acknowledge that in this case, the investigation has taken longer than we would ideally have wanted.”