A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a three-year-old girl in Leeds.

Emergency services were called to an address on Austhorpe Court at 11.06am on Wednesday, July (30), after receiving a report concerning the safety of a young child. Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of a three-year-old girl inside the property.

Detective Chief Inspector Stacey Atkinson, of West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “Sadly when emergency services attended at an address on Austhorpe Court, Leeds, yesterday the body of a 3-year-old girl was found inside.”

A woman at the scene was taken to hospital for urgent medical treatment and remains in a stable condition. She has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

DCI Atkinson added: “We are treating this as an isolated incident and are not seeking anyone else in connection with it. I understand that such a tragic incident as this will cause shockwaves in the local community and that there will be speculation about what has happened.

“I would ask people to please let us investigate and if you do have any information that you think could assist our enquiries to get in contact with the investigation team.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via Live Chat on the West Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101 and quoting crime reference 13250433711.