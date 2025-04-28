Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Government has announced that eight additional bank holidays will be observed across the UK between now and the end of 2025.

In a recent update on Wednesday, April 23, government officials clarified when and where the remaining bank holidays for this year would occur. The announcement stated that there would be UK-wide bank holidays on Monday, May 5, and Monday, May 26.

This will also apply to Christmas Day and Boxing Day, which fall on Thursday and Friday, December 25 and 26. Additionally, Monday, July 14, is designated as the Battle of the Boyne bank holiday for Northern Ireland, while in Scotland, Monday, August 4, is recognised as the Summer bank holiday.

The rest of the UK, including England, Wales, and Northern Ireland, will observe this year's Summer bank holiday on Monday, August 25. Furthermore, only Scotland will celebrate the St Andrew's Day bank holiday on Monday, December 1, reports Bristol Live.

These are the upcoming bank holidays in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland for 2025:

May 5 – early May bank holiday

May 26 – Spring bank holiday

July 14 - (Northern Ireland)

August 4 - Summer bank holiday (Scotland)

August 25 – Summer bank holiday

December 1 - St Andrew’s Day (Scotland)

December 25 – Christmas Day

December 26 – Boxing Day

When is VE Day and is it a bank holiday?

The celebrations will cap off a week of commemorative events 80 years after the Second World War came to an end on May 8, 1945. While Victory in Europe (VE) Day is officially May 8 – the date the Second World War came to an end in 1945 – commemorations will kick off on the May bank holiday from Monday May 5.

VE Day itself, May 8, is not a bank holiday. Instead the early May bank holiday, May 5, has been officially dedicated to community celebrations marking the anniversary.