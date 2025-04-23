Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The UK is set to be hotter than the idyllic Greek holiday island of Santorini next week.

A four-day spell of higher than average temperatures will begin on Friday 2 May in the UK, a new map from WXCharts using data from MetDesk shows. The temperature anomaly map shows a deep shade of red across most of the British Isles that evening, which mark the start of the May Day bank holiday weekend.

Over the 72 hours that follow the mercury is set to peak in East Anglia, where it will reach 22C, while the south will also see temperatures around 20-21C. However, other areas won’t see such high temperatures. Places set to miss out include Devon, Dorset, Somerset, Warwickshire, Worcestershire, Herefordshire, Shropshire, Staffordshire, Cheshire, Derbyshire, and North, West, East and South Yorkshire.

Meanwhile, according to Thomas Cook long range weather forecast, Santorini is set to see highs of up to 18C around the same time period. It forecasts weather on Friday 2 May to be 17C, and staying around that temperature until the May Bank Holiday on 5 May.

Santorini has been hit by a series of heavy earthquakes in recent times. A team of experts are now tracking an underwater volcano which could destroy the beautiful island.

In February more than 6,000 residents fled the island, according to local media. Precautions were also ordered on several nearby Aegean Sea islands - all popular summer vacation destinations - after more than 200 undersea earthquakes were recorded in the area over the past three days.

The Interdisciplinary Committee for Risk and Crisis Management at the University of Athens reported more than 20,000 earthquakes of magnitude one or higher between January 26 and February 22 this year. Authorities have decided a cable car on Santorini will not be operational for at least the next three months as the government continues to observe seismic activity.

Greek seismologist Gerasimos Papadopoulos cautioned that the current earthquake sequence between the islands of Santorini, Ios, Amorgos, and Anafi, could indicate a larger impending event. He said in a post: “All scenarios remain open. The number of tremors has increased, magnitudes have risen, and epicentres have shifted northeast. While these are tectonic quakes, not volcanic, the risk level has escalated."