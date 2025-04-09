Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The family of a man who was shot dead at his home in Stanley have paid tribute to the ‘much-loved father, granddad, and partner’.

Barry Dawson, 60, died when he was shot through the window of his home in Elm Street, South Moor, in County Durham on Saturday, April 5.

In a statement, his family said: “Barry was a much-loved father, granddad and partner who will be greatly missed. We are truly devastated, and his loss will leave an enormous gap in our lives.” Mr Dawson’s family continue to be supported by specialist family liaison officers.

A 37-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman who were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder on Sunday remain in police custody.

The police said in a statement: “A 35-strong team of detectives from our major crime team are currently working around the clock, with support from armed response officers, specialist crime scene examiners, search teams, and neighbourhood officers.

“Several lines of enquiry are being pursued and the community will have noticed there has been significant police activity and they can expect this activity to continue for a significant period of time.

“Officers are also carrying out extra patrols in the area and we urge anyone with any concerns to speak to them. We are still keen to hear from anyone who saw a white Seat Arona registration NA24 OJK on Saturday in the Stanley and Annfield Plain area.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call Durham Constabulary on 101, or 999 in an emergency, quoting incident number 302 of April 5. Footage and information can be shared with our investigators via https://mipp.police.uk/operation/1101010119Q11-PO1