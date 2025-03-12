Swimmers will see more flexible seasons for cold water swimming as part of the UK and Welsh Governments’ reforms to bathing rules.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The system for monitoring the more than 550 designated, outdoor, swimming sites in England and Wales will be updated for the first time since 2013 following a public consultation. The reforms, announced today (Wednesday 12 March) include an end to fixed bathing season dates – from May to September – when water quality is monitored by regulators to inform and protect swimmers.

More flexible dates for monitoring will better reflect when people are using bathing waters throughout the year, the Government said. Ministers will also expand the legal definition of “bather” to include those taking part in water sports, such as paddle boarders and surfers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wild swimming has surged in popularity across the UK in recent years but the rises in sewage discharges and pollution have also made many blue spaces unsafe. The shake-up to bathing water rules marks the latest action by the Government in response to widespread public anger about the state of the nation’s rivers, lakes and seas.

Swimmers will see more flexible seasons for cold water swimming as part of the UK and Welsh Governments’ reforms to bathing rules. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

It also comes ahead of applications for new bathing water sites in England reopening in May – the start of the 2025 bathing season. Water minister Emma Hardy said: “Bathing water sites are the pride of local communities across the country.

“But safety and cleanliness is paramount, and we must go further and faster to open up our waterways for families to enjoy. The Government is upgrading outdated regulations so they are fit for purpose. It is also why we are re-opening applications for new bathing sites in England, so that more people have the opportunity to experience the benefits of our beautiful waters.”

Under the plans, ministers will also look at introducing multiple monitoring points at each bathing water location. And the Government will further consider a site’s feasibility to improve in terms of public safety and environment when assessing applications for new bathing waters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finally, it will end the automatic de-designation of bathing water status after five consecutive years of a site being rated “poor”, which can damage local tourism and businesses. Instead, underperforming sites will be individually reviewed by regulators, which will consider their unique circumstances.