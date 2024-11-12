Wild swimming spots in England and Wales could be tested for dangerous bacteria all-year-round under new government plans.

A consultation is being launched today (Tuesday 12 November) that will look in to whether the “official bathing season” during which swim spots are monitored by regulators should be extended. The changes could also see popular surfing and paddleboarding sites given official bathing status, which would mean they too are monitored for bacteria.

Currently there are over 550 official bathing sites in England and Wales, the majority of which are located along the coast. These sites are tested by the Environment Agency and Natural Resources Wales for E. coli and intestinal enterococci, which can make their way into the water due to sewage spills or other sources of pollution, such as runoff from farms.

But the system has been criticised as testing only takes place during the “official bathing season”, which runs from May to September. Swimming groups argue these rules are outdated as some people swim all year.

The government’s consultation will look at whether regulators should be given more flexibility to determine when the official bathing season is for individual sites and therefore when testing takes places. This means that some of Britain’s most popular spots could be tested all-year-round.

The government will also look in to introducing multiple testing points at bathing spots, meaning the public will have a fuller picture of water quality at a given site. The consultation will run for six weeks, closing on 23 December.

Head of Campaigns at River Action, Amy Fairman said the consultation is “a welcome step from the government to extend bathing water sites across the country including extending water testing year-round and reframing ‘bathing waters’ to ‘recreational waters’.” She added: “These are steps in the right direction, but the application process must be made much easier and water company permits must be reviewed to increase water quality standards or they will continue to pollute for profit.

“The new government is making the right noises, proposing new legislation to clamp down on the nation’s water polluters, and the establishment of an Independent Water Commission. But it must follow through with real action to protect our rivers, lakes, and seas and the funding needed to enforce the law.”