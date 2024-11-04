TV presenter and environmentalist Chris Packham joined 15,000 protestors on the streets in central London demanding an end to sewage pollution.

He joined the March for Clean Water which began at around 11:30am on Sunday (3 November) making its way from Albert Embankment to Parliament Square. Thousands of activists took to the streets calling on the government to stop pollution for profit, reform Britain’s failed environmental regulators and enforce the laws that exist to deter and punish illegal pollution.

Protestors were all wearing blue and elaborate costumes to symbolise the call for clean water. The protest was co-ordinated by River Action and Feargal Sharkey in close collaboration with Surfers Against Sewage and major charities and governing bodies including the Clean Water Sports Alliance, British Rowing, British Canoeing and Greenpeace.

TV presenter and environmentalist Chris Packham joined 15,000 protestors on the streets in central London demanding an end to sewage pollution. (Photo: Isabella Boneham) | Isabella Boneham

Before the protest began, Packham told NationalWorld that he was joining the march because “I want clean water”. He said: “I grew up in a world where I could paddle in streams that were crystal clear, full of sticklebacks and trout, covered in damselflies and kingfishers - and it’s gone. I feel abused and ripped off by those greedy water companies that have stolen all that money, not invested in the infrastructure.

“But the good news is we know how to fix it. What we are going to ask government to do is scrap the regulator because Ofwat has been useless, to get the polluters to pay and start investing seriously in the agencies that need to monitor and restore our waterways. Today we are wearing blue, but if we don’t get our demands heard, next time we will come back and we will be wearing brown - and you know what that means”.

There were placards, banners, drums, so much noise and a high energy in the huge crowd throughout the whole march. What was clear from the protest is that the people will not back down and they are fierce in their fight to not let the water industry continue to get away with damaging our precious waterways.

Charles Watson, founder and Chair of River Action, told NationalWorld: “We are here to hold government to account and if they do not listen to us and they do not reassure us that they are actually taking the right solutions, we will be back with even more people”. Stu Davies from Surfers Against Sewage said: “It’s shocking to our human health and to the environment that raw sewage is being pumped daily across this country into our clean blue spaces. It is time for this government to actually take action like they said they would in the election - and clean this whole thing up”.