I joined a historic protest against sewage pollution and marched alongside thousands demanding an end to polluting for profit.

At least 15,000 people from across the UK joined campaigners led by Chris Packham in the March for Clean Water today (Sunday 3 November) - including myself. The march was coordinated by River Action and supported by over 130 organisations including the National Trust and Surfers Against Sewage.

We were all at the march urging the Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to take immediate action to end pollution in Britain’s rivers, lakes, and seas, or risk the consequences of unmet promises. We all unified in our passion for having clear and clean water in our waterways here in the UK which currently is not the case.

Thousands were dressed in blue, many in elaborate costumes and one woman even had toilet earrings. There was a really great atmosphere with sewage activists, swimmers, celebrities and those passionate about our environment all coming together in the fight to end sewage pollution.

There were placards, banners, drums, so much noise and a high energy in the huge crowd throughout the whole march which started at Albert Embankment and ended in Parliament Square. I spoke to TV presenter Chris Packham at the march today who told me: “Today we are wearing blue but if we don’t get our demands heard, next time we will come back and be wearing brown - and you know what that means”.

We have all had enough of sewage being continuously dumped into our waterways all the while the water firms plan to hike our water bills and pay the fat cat bosses huge salaries, and dish out money in huge sums to shareholders. The fight to end sewage pollution in UK waterways has long been rumbling on, with the likes of Feargal Sharkey spearheading this campaign.

One thing that was clear from the protest today is that the people will not back down. They are fierce in their fight to not let the water industry continue to get away with damaging our precious waterways. We want to see an end for polluting for profit, a reform of the regulators who clearly have not been doing their job properly to protect our most precious resource - water.

We want renationalisation of the water companies. Ofwat has failed to do its job for 35 years - now is the time to renationalise and take back the tap. The sewage pollution protest was the largest to date and if the government, the water industry, the regulators do not listen to the anger and frustration of the thousands that took to the streets today, well, we will all be back flooding the streets until we are heard.