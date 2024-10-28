Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Activists are gearing up to flood the streets of central London in a “historic” protest against sewage pollution.

The ‘March for Clean Water’ will take place on Sunday 3 November calling on Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to end the pollution of Britain’s rivers, lakes, and seas, or face the consequences of broken promises. Many famous faces will be taking part in the protest including fierce sewage campaigner Feargal Sharkey, naturalist Chris Packham, and broadcaster and campaigner Carol Vorderman.

Vorderman said: “Broadcaster and campaigner Carol Vorderman said, “I’m 63 and have never been on a protest before. This is my first ever march.

“That is how much the disgraceful privatised abuse of our water system matters to me. I can’t wait to add my voice to thousands on the day and share Carol's Poolution by Numbers!”.

Several other celebrities that could be taking part in the protest are star of The Crown on Netflix, Jim Murray, and comedian Lycett who have both voiced their support of the march. Lycett, who made a television documentary about the terrible state of the UK’s sewage network on Channel 4, said: “Our rivers and seas are still, literally, s**t. I fully support this brilliant campaign.”

Activists are gearing up to flood the streets of central London in a “historic” protest against sewage pollution. (Photo: NationalWorld/Mark Hall/Getty Images) | NationalWorld/Mark Hall/Getty Images

The protest will be calling on the government to stop pollution for profit, reform Britain’s failed environmental regulators and enforce the laws that exist to deter and punish illegal pollution. Protestors are being urged to wear blue to symbolise the call for clean water.

River Action is urges “everyone who cares about clean water to unite and march through central London to Parliament Square. The campaign group added: “The march is inclusive, accessible, step free and everyone is welcome to join. Marchers are encouraged to wear blue to symbolise clean water; to let their creativity run free and bring noise, placards, puppets, posters, banners, costumes, marching bands and musical instruments.”

The March for Clean Water is co-ordinated by River Action and Feargal Sharkey in close collaboration with Surfers Against Sewage and major charities and governing bodies including the Clean Water Sports Alliance, British Rowing, British Canoeing, Greenpeace, RSPB, The Women’s Institute, The Wildlife Trusts, Angling Trust, SOS Whitstable, Wildlife and Countryside Link, The Rivers Trust, Ilkley Clean River Group, Soil Association, Windrush Against Sewage Pollution and many local community groups from across the country. Sharkey said: “It stops here, it stops today, it stops now.”

River Action says the March for Clean Water will be a legal, peaceful, family-friendly and inclusive demonstration that will muster at Albert Embankment from 11am and start marching at 11:45am. The rally will start in Parliament Square at 1:30pm and is due to finish by 3pm.