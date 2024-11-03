Thousands of activists are on the streets of central London marching in a “historic” protest against sewage pollution.

The March for Clean Water began this morning (Sunday 3 November) at 11:45am with protestors marching towards Parliament Square. Famous faces have joined the march including fierce sewage campaigner Feargal Sharkey, naturalist Chris Packham, and broadcaster and campaigner Carol Vorderman.

The protest is calling on Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to end the pollution of Britain’s rivers, lakes, and seas, or face the consequences of broken promises. The activists want the government to stop pollution for profit, reform Britain’s failed environmental regulators and enforce the laws that exist to deter and punish illegal pollution.

Protestors are wearing blue to symbolise the call for clean water. The protest has been co-ordinated by River Action and Feargal Sharkey in close collaboration with Surfers Against Sewage and major charities and governing bodies including the Clean Water Sports Alliance, British Rowing, British Canoeing, Greenpeace, RSPB, The Women’s Institute, The Wildlife Trusts, Angling Trust, SOS Whitstable, Wildlife and Countryside Link, The Rivers Trust, Ilkley Clean River Group, Soil Association, Windrush Against Sewage Pollution and many local community groups from across the country.

Speaking before the event, Sharkey said: “It stops here, it stops today, it stops now. End pollution, end polluting for profit. Government must order an urgent root and branch review of the failed oversight and regulation of the water industry. It is now time to hold to account those industries that for too long now have been allowed to knowingly and want only pollute our waters driven by nothing more than profit and greed.”

River Action previously urged “everyone who cares about clean water to unite and march through central London to Parliament Square.” The campaign group added: “The march is inclusive, accessible, step free and everyone is welcome to join. Marchers are encouraged to wear blue to symbolise clean water; to let their creativity run free and bring noise, placards, puppets, posters, banners, costumes, marching bands and musical instruments.”