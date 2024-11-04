Southern Water has been slammed as a “bloody mess” and likened to “vandals” by residents in a UK beach town after “ripping out” palm trees.

Campaign group SOS Whitstable posted on X, formerly Twitter, that the water firm had “ripped out” palm trees from an “eye-catching” roundabout in Tankerton. It said on X: “An eye-catching roundabout in Tankerton has always featured several palm trees and other plants.

“As part of their latest project, it seems as though @SouthernWater have decided to rip them all out.” The post was accompanied with a before and after picture of the roundabout, showing it now boarded up with the palm trees no longer there. The campaign group aims to put pressure on Southern Water to stop polluting the sea in Kent, Sussex, and Hampshire.

Many responded to the post venting their anger and frustration at the water firm. One user wrote: “OMG what a bloody mess. Why is there no public consultation, no apparent oversight, no explanation and no remedial work promised.”

Another said: “Absolutely devastating, those palm trees were a staple of Tankerton's community, can't believe Southern Water would do this without thinking of the environmental impact”. A third wrote: “Bloody vandals - are they going to replant them and did your council give permission for this?”.

It comes as 15,000 activists took to the streets on Sunday 3 November in central London demanding an end to sewage pollution. People up and down the country are up in arms about the wrongdoings of water firms.

Southern Water told NationalWord that the work on the roundabout is all connected to the work it is doing to reduce storm overflows. It added that Whitstable in Kent is set for a smart sewer underground installation where the water firm will be harnessing the power of AI to reduce storm overflows.

Southern Water said that installing the technology includes reconfiguring its network in the area which is why the works are disruptive. The water firm said in a statement: “We’re sorry for any disruption caused while our teams carry out work to reduce storm overflows in Whitstable.

“We would like to reassure customers that will be working closely with Kent County Council to ensure the Tankerton Roundabout area is restored to its original state once works are complete. This will include replanting of trees and other plants. For further details about the work we’re doing in this area visit Whitstable in Kent set for smart sewer underground installation”.