The body of a teenage boy has been found in a river.

Officers were called to the River Waveney on the border of Suffolk and Norfolk, at about 7.30pm on Wednesday following reports that a teenage boy had gone in the water with friends, but had not resurfaced.

Several emergency services joined the search operation at Beccles Quay off Fen Lane, in Beccles, including Suffolk Police, Suffolk Fire & Rescue, East of England Ambulance Service, air ambulance crew and HM Coastguard.

The area near Beccles Quay in Suffolk | Google

Suffolk Police confirmed later on Wednesday night that a body was found.

“Searches were conducted and sadly the body of a teenage boy has now been located and recovered from the water,” a spokesperson for the force said.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file with be prepared for the coroner in due course,” they added.

The teenager’s family have been notified, police said.