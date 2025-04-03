Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A couple from Bedfordshire have been banned from keeping animals for five years after 115 rabbits were found living in overcrowded, filthy cages in their home while they were on holiday.

Ian Stringer, 69, and Katarzyna Zakolska-Stringer, 36, of Tempest Crescent, Shortstown, near Bedford, were sentenced at Luton Crown Court on March 21 after pleading guilty to two offences under the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

The RSPCA was alerted to the situation by a concerned pet sitter who had been hired by the couple. Upon arriving at the property on December 30, 2023, RSPCA Inspector Rebecca Benson found 115 rabbits crammed into 31 cages spread across the landing, a bedroom, and a living room on the first floor of the home.

“The property was very warm and there was an incredibly strong smell of ammonia and my eyes started to sting once I was on the first floor – it was immediately apparent that the cages had not been cleaned for a number of days,” Inspector Benson told the court.

Many of the cages were described as too small for rabbits, with some normally intended for hamsters. Most had no food or hay, and enrichment materials were minimal. Several rabbits were underweight, and one dead rabbit was discovered in a filthy cage with other rabbits huddled next to its body.

“The majority of the cages housed multiple rabbits with a few hamster cages containing single rabbits,” Benson added. “Many of the rabbits could not stand up on their hind legs, take more than one hop or step in each direction or fully stretch when lying down.”

The next day, the inspector returned with police and a vet from South Essex Wildlife Hospital to assess the animals and remove them in stages. Although most were taken to private boarding establishments for care and eventual rehoming, a small number of rabbits did not survive due to pre-existing health issues, including some that required surgery.

A veterinary expert who assessed the conditions said: “None of the cages were fit for keeping rabbits by these recommendations, especially those cages where there was a large number of rabbits. I also have no doubt that the owner of the rabbits failed in their duty to ensure these rabbits’ needs for a suitable environment were met by not providing an environment that was regularly cleaned, properly ventilated and had access to daylight.”

The court heard that a previous pet sitter had quit after 10 days, describing the situation as far worse than she had been led to believe. She later brought a deceased rabbit, soaked in urine and missing an eye, to a vet.

In court, the couple attempted to blame the pet sitters, claiming, “everything was fine if it was not for those rubbish rabbit sitters.”

Inspector Benson said: “He (Stringer) was shocked by what had happened as he had paid a lady from a pet sitting agency £720 to care for the rabbits. He said that he had seen the state of the cages since returning and insisted that they were not like that when he left. He said the lady that was looking after them while they were away told them that everything was fine and photos she sent him showed that the rabbits were well.”

Following the ruling, a deprivation order was made for all of the rabbits, more than 20 of which had already been signed over to the RSPCA. Many have since been rehomed, though several still remain in RSPCA care and are looking for permanent homes.

Speaking after the sentencing, Inspector Benson said: “This couple said they initially started off with a few rabbits they had rescued and then the breeding just got out of control. It’s clear the numbers of rabbits became too large for them to care for properly.

There are minimum size recommendations for rabbit cages and these were all smaller than the space that is advised. There were eight or nine rabbits in some cages and regardless of the filthy conditions the size of the cages and the overcrowding in them would have caused suffering alone as the rabbits didn’t have enough room to exhibit their natural behaviours.”

She added that potential pet owners must do thorough research before taking on the responsibility of rabbits: “Anyone taking on rabbits as pets needs to do extensive research into their needs and the space they need to provide for accommodation, including access to runs, before they consider ownership.”

In addition to the disqualification, the pair were placed under a 12-month community order and ordered to complete 140 hours of unpaid work. The court also awarded costs of £1,500 against both defendants.