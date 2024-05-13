Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An elderly hillwalker died as he descended Beinn a Chrulaiste in Glen Coe

An elderly hillwalker died as he descended Beinn a Chrulaiste in the Scottish Highlands. The 74-year-old died on Saturday evening (May 11) from a fall, after he had climbed to the summit of the mountain in Glen Coe.

The experienced hiker had reached the summit and spoken to his son at 3.30pm, but by 6pm he had not returned and his mobile phone had vanished from the “find my phone” app his son was using.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An elderly hillwalker died as he descended Beinn a Chrulaiste in Glen Coe

Police Scotland alerted Glencoe Mountain Rescue, which found the man’s body after embarking on a “spread search”. A rescue helicopter lowered a paramedic who confirmed the man had died, before being sent to assist with another call.