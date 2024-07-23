Bibby Stockholm barge in Dorset that houses asylum seekers to close as contract 'will not be renewed'
The government said they will not renew its contract past January, as extending the use of the vessel would have cost over £20 million next year.
The three-storey vessel has capacity for up to 500 men, aged 18-65. Now run under a Labour government, the Home Office said the move was part of a commitment to “clear the backlog and fix the asylum system”, which they said could save £7.7 billion in asylum costs over the next 10 years.
The Minister for Border Security and Asylum, Dame Angela Eagle MP said: “We are determined to restore order to the asylum system, so that it operates swiftly, firmly and fairly; and ensures the rules are properly enforced.
“The Home Secretary has set out plans to start clearing the asylum backlog and making savings on accommodation which is running up vast bills for the taxpayer. The Bibby Stockholm will continue to be in use until the contract expires in January 2025.”
The Home Secretary yesterday announced plans to save billions of pounds by addressing the asylum backlog. Thousands of asylum seekers have been living in taxpayer-funded accommodations for extended periods, which strains resources.
The first migrants moved onto the Bibby Stockholm accommodation barge on August 7, 2023. Initially, 50 asylum seekers were expected, but only 15 were transferred due to last-minute legal challenges and safety checks.
This barge, located at Portland Port, Dorset, is part of the previous UK government's effort to provide temporary housing for asylum seekers while reducing costs associated with hotel accommodations.
However, the vessel has become controversial for a number of reasons, including safety concerns, inhumane conditions and mental health issues affecting the asylum seekers.
A migrant was also found dead on the vessel in a suspected suicide in December 2023, highlighting ongoing concerns about the living conditions and mental health impacts of housing asylum seekers on the barge.
