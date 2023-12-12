Bibby Stockholm is the first vessel secured under the now sacked Home Secretary Suella Braverman 's plans to reduce the cost of asylum accommodation by housing asylum seekers on barges.

In August, it was reported that 39 asylum seekers briefly housed on the Home Office ’s controversial barge claimed that conditions were so terrible that one attempted to commit suicide .

It came after all asylum seekers were removed from the Bibby Stockholm, docked in Portland Port, Dorset, after traces of Legionella bacteria were detected in the water supply. In the letter, the migrants express their “fear and shock” over the discovery - and claim that they were the last people to be informed of the situation.