Telling news your way
Register
BREAKING
Breaking

Asylum seeker dies on Bibby Stockholm barge off Portland in Dorset

An asylum seeker on board the Bibby Stockholm barge docked off Portland in Dorset has died

By The Newsroom
8 minutes ago
 Comment
Bibby Stockholm barge used to house asylum seekersBibby Stockholm barge used to house asylum seekers
Bibby Stockholm barge used to house asylum seekers

An asylum seeker on board the Bibby Stockholm barge docked in Dorset has died, the PA news agency understands.

Bibby Stockholm is the first vessel secured under the now sacked Home Secretary Suella Braverman's plans to reduce the cost of asylum accommodation by housing asylum seekers on barges.

In August, it was reported that 39 asylum seekers briefly housed on the Home Office’s controversial barge claimed that conditions were so terrible that one attempted to commit suicide.

Bibby Stockholm barge used to house asylum seekersBibby Stockholm barge used to house asylum seekers
Bibby Stockholm barge used to house asylum seekers

It came after all asylum seekers were removed from the Bibby Stockholm, docked in Portland Port, Dorset, after traces of Legionella bacteria were detected in the water supply. In the letter, the migrants express their “fear and shock” over the discovery - and claim that they were the last people to be informed of the situation.

Related topics:Home OfficeSuella Braverman

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.