Four fire crews are still at the scene of a fatal fire at a former RAF base in Oxfordshire.

As previously reported by NationalWorld, three people have died - including two firefighters - after a fire broke out at Bicester Motion, which was previously used as an RAF base.

Oxfordshire County Council said the two firefighters died while tackling the blaze last night (May 15), while two others have been taken to hospital for their injuries. Local residents were urged to stay indoors, with eyewitness accounts of thick black smoke rising above the industrial site.

Three people tragically died in the blaze. | Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

The fire started at around 6.30pm on Thursday, and the site will remain closed until at least Monday, May 19. According to authorities, the blaze is now under control.

Here is everything we know so far about the incident.

What is Bicester Motion?

The site was formerly known as RAF Bicester, and was a base for the armed forces until 1976. Even after its official closure in March, it was used for gliding training by the RAF Gliding and Soaring Association until 2004.

Black smoke was seen billowing from what used to be RAF Bicester. | Jamie Spencer-Matthews

After a planning request for housing was refused in 2012, the airfield was purchased from the Ministry of Defence by Bicester Motion Ltd the following year. It now serves as a classic car hub, with the likes of Motorsport UK, Motor Spirit and the Vintage Car Radiator Company all having units on the site.

Who has died?

Aside from the two firefighters, a member of the public has also died in the blaze.

Chief fire officer Rob MacDougall said: “It is with a very heavy heart that we today report the loss of two of our firefighters. Families have been informed and are being supported.”

None of the three fatalities have been formally identified at the time of publication.

What caused the fire?

The exact cause of the fire is currently unknown, but eyewitnesses have reported hearing “explosions” as the fire broke out yesterday evening.

It is unconfirmed whether these explosions caused the fire, or vice versa. But the scene will be investigated once it is safe to do so.