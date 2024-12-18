Hundreds of homeless people will be fed at a Christmas party being held at Birmingham’s New Street train station to “lift spirits”.

Midland Langar Seva Society will be putting on a three-course vegetarian meal with non-alcoholic drinks for the needy on Christmas Eve. The train station will be decorated so guests can dine like VIPs, enjoy festive entertainment, complete with a visit from Father Christmas. The Society will also give everyone a special gift.

It has launched a JustGiving page to raise as much money as they can for the dinner. MLSS said on Facebook: "We’re thrilled to announce that for the seventh year running, MLSS in association with Network Rail will be hosting our annual homeless Christmas dinner at New Street station.

“This year, we’ll be serving a special three-course Christmas feast for our service users, complete with gifts and entertainment to lift spirits and celebrate the season. For many, this may be their only celebration, and together, we can bring warmth, joy, and a smile to their faces. Every donation, no matter the size, helps us create an unforgettable day, filled with nourishment and community for those who might otherwise spend Christmas alone."

The Society distributes around 37,000 feeds per month across the UK and has more than 500 volunteers. It is one of the largest homeless charities in the UK.

Writing on JustGiving, The Society said: “We're sparing no effort, organising engaging entertainment such as a DJ, carol singers, and the presence of Father Christmas during the event. Amidst escalating energy costs and a rapid decline in living standards, a growing number of individuals are struggling to put food on their tables. Evidently, there will be a surge in the attendance of children at this year's event, accentuating the dire need for our annual complimentary dinner.

“Christmas embodies the essence of companionship, family, and joy, not hunger. To contribute a meal and help us orchestrate this extraordinary Christmas event, we encourage donations”. So far more than £3,000 has been donated.