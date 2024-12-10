This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Christmas is just round the corner - and if you have an avid traveller in your life, here are some gift ideas for that special person.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are many travel-inspired gifts that would make great presents this year as travel booms post-Covid. The gifts range from a new suitcase to a stylish passport holder to a trending weekend bag.

You could even opt to buy the Ninja travel mug for a gift. It not only locks shut making it leak-proof, but it boasts heat absorbing technology that means your brew hits the ideal drinkable temperature in a matter of minutes of being poured - but then stays at that optimum temperature for hours ready to drink.

Listed below are Christmas gift ideas for travel lovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Landmark Trust vouchers

he Landmark Trust is a charity dedicated to preserving and protecting heritage buildings, which it then rents out for holidays to help support their ongoing upkeep and to save more. Their most recent addition, for example, is the extraordinary Calverley Old Hall in West Yorkshire. Vouchers are available from £25 at landmarktrust.org.

Ninja Travel mug

Innovating foodie brand Ninja has turned its attentions to the humble insulated cup. Shoppers have already been praising the Sip Perfect Travel Mug as the ultimate option.

One happy shopper who bought the mug said: "You can tell that this is a high quality travel cup. It is very well made and is very sturdy. Even with a hot drink inside, the outside is still cool to the touch. It has a textured coating so it should not slip out of your hands."

Christmas is just round the corner - and if you have an avid traveller in your life, here are some gift ideas for that special person. (Photo: NationalWorld/Mark Hall) | NationalWorld/Mark Hall

Passport holder

Gandy’s Teal Delhi leather passport holder is elegant and soft yet durable. It has pretty stitching on the outside, a place for your passport and crucial cards on the inside. £25 at gandysinternational.com

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Noise-cancelling headphones

These high-quality headphones are great for noise-cancelling. They can block out a snoring neighbour or allow you to listen to your favourite music or podcast. Bose QuietComfort Ultra Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones in Diamond White, £449, at John Lewis; johnlewis.com.

Jewellery box

If your trip involves even a little bit of dressing up, chances are you’ll want to bring some jewellery to compliment your outfit. The medium-sized Stackers Jewellery Box is designed to take travelling. Sturdy and durable, it’s also compact and easy to slip into your suitcase, with useful compartments. £28 at johnlewis.com

Expandable cabin suitcase

A cabin suitcase is a must, allowing them to pack everything they’ll need for a few nights. Antler’s cabin suitcases are some of the best on the market – they’re durable, water-resistant and sleek. Shop Antler expandable cabin suitcase, £185.

Travel journal

Not all of us now use Instagram to document our travel. A paper journal to write down our favourite memories and stick our holiday snaps in is a lovely gift. Papier Joy travel journal, £29

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wash bag

Everyone needs a wash bag for travelling, so why not gift them a stunning one from Elizabeth Scarlett? Known and loved for its luxe and beautiful designs, its an undeniably stylish present. Shop Elizabeth Scarlett alphabet wash bag, £40

Portable power bank

Never run out of charge again with the help from this slim power bank. It may not be the most exciting buy, but anyone you gift it to will be thankful for just how useful it is. Shop Belkin portable power bank at Currys, £29.99

Packing cubes

Packing cubes have been all over social media this year. They are a great storage solution for packing everything from clothes to underwear. Shop Antler packing cubes, £30

Hydrating lip balm

Travelling can make your lips dry out quickly, so having a trusty lip balm to hand will provide you with a much-needed hit of moisture. Bonus points if it has a great scent, like this one from Fresh. Shop Fresh sugar watermelon hydrating lip balm, £18

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Water bottle

Help them stay hydrated on-the-go with a water bottle. Chilly’s will always be a classic choice. There a multitude of colours to choose from. Shop Chilly’s bottle at John Lewis, £24

Silk sleep mask

Another must-have for regular travellers. A sleep mask will help them get a peaceful night’s sleep wherever they are in the world. Shop Drowsy silk sleep mask, £69

Steamer

Steamery's sleek design looks good and works effectively, dropping creases from your linen dresses and refreshing shirts that have endured long spells in a suitcase, all at a fraction of the time it would take to iron them. £150 at John Lewis.

Béis The Weekender bag

BÉIS weekender bag has been trending on social media for how good it is. Buyers are always surprised by just how much they can squeeze in every time. There is a zipped compartment at the bottom which is a gamechanger for storing shoes or makeup bags away from your clothes. Shop here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Airbnb gift card