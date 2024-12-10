Best travel gifts: 16 Christmas present ideas for travel lovers in your life - from BEIS Weekender bag, to Ninja Travel mug and noise-cancelling headphones
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
There are many travel-inspired gifts that would make great presents this year as travel booms post-Covid. The gifts range from a new suitcase to a stylish passport holder to a trending weekend bag.
You could even opt to buy the Ninja travel mug for a gift. It not only locks shut making it leak-proof, but it boasts heat absorbing technology that means your brew hits the ideal drinkable temperature in a matter of minutes of being poured - but then stays at that optimum temperature for hours ready to drink.
Listed below are Christmas gift ideas for travel lovers.
Landmark Trust vouchers
he Landmark Trust is a charity dedicated to preserving and protecting heritage buildings, which it then rents out for holidays to help support their ongoing upkeep and to save more. Their most recent addition, for example, is the extraordinary Calverley Old Hall in West Yorkshire. Vouchers are available from £25 at landmarktrust.org.
Ninja Travel mug
Innovating foodie brand Ninja has turned its attentions to the humble insulated cup. Shoppers have already been praising the Sip Perfect Travel Mug as the ultimate option.
One happy shopper who bought the mug said: "You can tell that this is a high quality travel cup. It is very well made and is very sturdy. Even with a hot drink inside, the outside is still cool to the touch. It has a textured coating so it should not slip out of your hands."
Passport holder
Gandy’s Teal Delhi leather passport holder is elegant and soft yet durable. It has pretty stitching on the outside, a place for your passport and crucial cards on the inside. £25 at gandysinternational.com
These high-quality headphones are great for noise-cancelling. They can block out a snoring neighbour or allow you to listen to your favourite music or podcast. Bose QuietComfort Ultra Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones in Diamond White, £449, at John Lewis; johnlewis.com.
Jewellery box
If your trip involves even a little bit of dressing up, chances are you’ll want to bring some jewellery to compliment your outfit. The medium-sized Stackers Jewellery Box is designed to take travelling. Sturdy and durable, it’s also compact and easy to slip into your suitcase, with useful compartments. £28 at johnlewis.com
Expandable cabin suitcase
A cabin suitcase is a must, allowing them to pack everything they’ll need for a few nights. Antler’s cabin suitcases are some of the best on the market – they’re durable, water-resistant and sleek. Shop Antler expandable cabin suitcase, £185.
Travel journal
Not all of us now use Instagram to document our travel. A paper journal to write down our favourite memories and stick our holiday snaps in is a lovely gift. Papier Joy travel journal, £29
Wash bag
Everyone needs a wash bag for travelling, so why not gift them a stunning one from Elizabeth Scarlett? Known and loved for its luxe and beautiful designs, its an undeniably stylish present. Shop Elizabeth Scarlett alphabet wash bag, £40
Portable power bank
Never run out of charge again with the help from this slim power bank. It may not be the most exciting buy, but anyone you gift it to will be thankful for just how useful it is. Shop Belkin portable power bank at Currys, £29.99
Packing cubes
Packing cubes have been all over social media this year. They are a great storage solution for packing everything from clothes to underwear. Shop Antler packing cubes, £30
Hydrating lip balm
Travelling can make your lips dry out quickly, so having a trusty lip balm to hand will provide you with a much-needed hit of moisture. Bonus points if it has a great scent, like this one from Fresh. Shop Fresh sugar watermelon hydrating lip balm, £18
Water bottle
Help them stay hydrated on-the-go with a water bottle. Chilly’s will always be a classic choice. There a multitude of colours to choose from. Shop Chilly’s bottle at John Lewis, £24
Silk sleep mask
Another must-have for regular travellers. A sleep mask will help them get a peaceful night’s sleep wherever they are in the world. Shop Drowsy silk sleep mask, £69
Steamer
Steamery's sleek design looks good and works effectively, dropping creases from your linen dresses and refreshing shirts that have endured long spells in a suitcase, all at a fraction of the time it would take to iron them. £150 at John Lewis.
Béis The Weekender bag
BÉIS weekender bag has been trending on social media for how good it is. Buyers are always surprised by just how much they can squeeze in every time. There is a zipped compartment at the bottom which is a gamechanger for storing shoes or makeup bags away from your clothes. Shop here.
Airbnb gift card
This gift card gives a feast of stunning properties available to book across the globe, from London to New York and beyond. The keys to a new Airbnb makes an ideal gift for a globetrotting loved one ready to tick off the next trip on their list. Shop the gift card here.