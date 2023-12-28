Reports suggested earlier that a metal structure at the top of the iconic landmark had been seen surrounded in flames

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed that reports that the Blackpool Tower was on fire were untrue. (Credit: Getty Images)

Emergency services have confirmed that the Blackpool Tower is not on fire after reports earlier suggested that the iconic landmark was engulfed in a blaze.

The tower was evacuated earlier after members of the public raised the alarm after seeing what they believed to be orange flames coming from a metal structure near the top. However it has now been confirmed that the "flames" were in fact orange netting blowing in the wind.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said in a post on X: “Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service were called to Promenade, Blackpool today by concerned members of the public, due to a combination of factors that led them to believe it was a fire. The area where the fire was suspected is generally inaccessible, therefore access to this area is difficult.

“A specialist team from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service gained access and confirmed that there was no fire. This incident was supported by the National Police Air Service, who used thermal imaging which provided further assurance.”

Lancashire Police divisional commander Chief Superintendent Karen Edwards said: “We are at the scene in support of Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, Blackpool Council and Merlin Entertainment. The top of the tower is currently closed for renovation and difficult to access.