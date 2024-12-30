Tragedy as police confirm body of man found at BMX race track in Telford
West Mercia Police confirmed that officers were called to the scene at Stirchley’s BMX track, near Holmer Farm Road and Grange Avenue, on the morning of Monday, December 30.
The force confirmed that officers found the body of an unidentified man at the scene, as reported by our sister title Shropshire Star. However, officers stressed that there is no suspected third party involvement in his death.
A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "We were called at around 8am today to reports of concern for someone’s safety near the skate park in Stirchley, Telford. On arrival officers discovered the body of a man. Initial enquiries suggest there is no third party involvement.”
