Devon and Cornwall Police are hoping to identify the woman and inform her next of kin

Gyllyngvase Beach, Falmouth

A woman has been found dead at the water's edge of a beach on New Year's Day.

The woman, who has not yet been identified, was found at around 10.50am on Gyllyngvase Beach in Falmouth, Cornwall on Monday January 1. Devon and Cornwall Police say that she had no obvious personal belongings on her when found.

Officers are hoping to identify the woman and inform her next of kin of her passing. The force said: "The woman is described as white, aged between 50 and 70 years of age and of medium build. She has short grey hair and is approximately 5ft 2in to 5ft 4in tall.

"She was wearing blue corduroy trousers, blue leather flat soled ankle boots with zips on the inside, a big blue coloured Quba brand sails jacket and a red woollen top underneath. She has no obvious tattoos, jewellery, or personal items with her to assist in identifying her."