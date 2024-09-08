Body of woman in her 70s found in water at Shanklin Beach on Isle of Wight
Police were called to the scene on Shanklin Beach after receiving reports of the body of a woman being spotted in the water. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said that the victim, believed to be in her 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
In a statement, the force said: "Formal identification is yet to take place, however her next of kin have been informed and a file will be prepared for the coroner in relation to this unexpected death."
A coastguard spokesperson said: “HM Coastguard responded to reports of a person in the water in Shanklin this morning, September 8. Alerted at around 9.30am, Bembridge and Ventnor Coastguard Rescue Teams, a lifeboat from Bembridge RNLI and the coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Lee-on-the-Solent were sent to the scene.”
