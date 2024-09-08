The body of a pensioner has been found in water off of a beach in the Isle of Wight.

Police were called to the scene on Shanklin Beach after receiving reports of the body of a woman being spotted in the water. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said that the victim, believed to be in her 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement, the force said: "Formal identification is yet to take place, however her next of kin have been informed and a file will be prepared for the coroner in relation to this unexpected death."

A coastguard spokesperson said: “HM Coastguard responded to reports of a person in the water in Shanklin this morning, September 8. Alerted at around 9.30am, Bembridge and Ventnor Coastguard Rescue Teams, a lifeboat from Bembridge RNLI and the coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Lee-on-the-Solent were sent to the scene.”